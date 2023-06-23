TWIS: The Oldest Cave Engravings Were Not Done By Homo Sapiens, Lost Ancient Maya City Found Deep In The Jungle, And Much More This Week

This week a NASA visualization shows us where Earth’s carbon dioxide comes from, it turns out many people had no idea where the Titanic actually sunk, the record-breaking 2022 Tonga eruption caused an 11-hour lightening marathon, and we investigate the strange conspiracy theory that claims Ancient Egyptians were once in the Grand Canyon.

World's Oldest Cave Engravings Found, But Homo Sapiens Were Not The Artist

A gallery of 57,000-year-old fingerprint cave art found in France is the oldest known engravings made by humans, according to a new study. However, Homo sapiens were not the human species behind the art – it was our close cousins, Neanderthals. Read the full story here

See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio has released three powerful videos that show just how much carbon dioxide is added to the atmosphere each year, from what sources, and from where on the planet. And they show just how much fossil fuel burning by industrialized countries plays a role in the amount of greenhouse gases released into the air. Read the full story here





Lost Ancient Maya City Of Ocomtún Found Deep In The Balamkú Jungle

An ancient Maya city has been found deep inside the Balamkú ecological reserve in Campeche, Mexico. The site, which contains "pyramidal structures" up to 15 meters (49 feet) high, was first spotted using airborne laser scanning (LiDAR), and then investigated by archaeologists. Read the full story here





Many People Are Only Just Finding Out Where The Titanic Actually Sank

On April 15, 1912, an iceberg sank an “unsinkable” ship. The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in the world when it set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York, USA. However, its short career would come to a devastating end four days into crossing the Atlantic, claiming the lives of over 1,500 people. Read the full story here





Tonga Eruption Triggered A Record-Smashing 11-Hour Lightning Marathon

The seismic-in-more-ways-than-one eruption that shook Tonga in January 2022 triggered an electrifying lightning marathon that saw over 192,000 flashes illuminate an ash cloud. The electrical storm lasted over 11 hours and not only produced the most intense lightning storm ever seen but also the largest lightning rings ever observed. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

The Archaeologist Who "Found" Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs In The Grand Canyon

A conspiracy theory dating back to 1909 tells the tale of explorer "G.E. Kincaid" and his trip down the Colorado River. The story inspired beliefs that the Smithsonian Museum covered up evidence of Ancient Egyptians in the Grand Canyon in North America, but extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Read the full story here