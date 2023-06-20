Advertisement

natureNaturenatureclimate

See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization

The role of industrialized countries in polluting the planet is made visually obvious.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share16Shares
A snapshot from late february 2021 showing the northern hemisphere covered in co2 emissions while most of the southern is clear apart from ocean emission in the antarctica

The three sides of the globe in the visualization placed in a single frame.

Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio has released three powerful videos that show just how much carbon dioxide is added to the atmosphere each year, from what sources, and from where on the planet. And they show just how much fossil fuel burning by industrialized countries plays a role in the amount of greenhouse gases released into the air.

The visualizations show the carbon dioxide added to the Earth in 2021 as colorful smoke above the surface. In blue and green is the amount released by land ecosystems, plants and wild animals, and oceans. In red is the burning of biomass. And in orange is the release of fossil fuels. Flashing in green and blue are the places on the planet where carbon is absorbed: forests and oceans. The flashing rhythm depends on whether it's day or night, and on the season.

Advertisement

The work was based on data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory, 2 (OCO-2) the most complete dataset of the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide across the planet. The views are obviously grim, particularly the emissions from highly industrialized regions, and large cities where cars are the main form of transport. In parts of the world with low population density (such as Australia and Africa), the globe stays pretty clear for months, but the emissions eventually spread.

Related Stories
boook svgWhat Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?
boook svgRaven Vs Crow: Do You Know The Difference?
boook svgStaggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA Visualization

Australia is an interesting case, given the country had at the time the highest coal consumption per capita. But being spread out across a vast continent that can absorb some of it makes it look almost clear. In other places, with higher densities of population or the presence of heavy industries, the picture is different, such as the Arabian peninsula or Russia.

The natural world is trying to keep up with us, but carbon sinks in the ocean and land can only take in about half of all the carbon dioxide we produce annually. The rest gets spread around the planet – which, by December 2021, looks like a smokey orange bauble.

Advertisement

The climate crisis is unfolding but the worst of it can be avoided by bold changes today from the world’s governments. The best day to act is today, the next best day is tomorrow.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureclimate
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • carbon dioxide,

  • climate,

  • carbon emissions,

  • data visualization,

  • climate crisis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

What Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?Zootoca vivipara
natureanimals

What Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?

clockJun 20 2023
comments1
share84
Raven Vs Crow: Do You Know The Difference?American crow on the left and common raven on the right in a grass background
natureanimals

Raven Vs Crow: Do You Know The Difference?

clockJun 20 2023
comments1
share560
Staggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA VisualizationA NASA Scientific Visualization Studio animation showing global sea level rise since 1993.
natureenvironment

Staggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA Visualization

clockJun 20 2023
comments7
share1.1k