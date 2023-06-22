Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors

Lost Ancient Maya City Of Ocomtún Found Deep In The Balamkú Jungle

Pyramidal structures were found at the city.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
LiDAR view of lost city of Ocomtún

A LiDAR view of the lost city of Ocomtún.

Image credit: Ivan Sprajc/INAH

An ancient Maya city has been found by researchers, deep inside the Balamkú ecological reserve in Campeche, Mexico.

The site, which contains "pyramidal structures" up to 15 meters (49 feet) high, was first spotted using airborne laser scanning (LiDAR), and then investigated by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Ivan Ṡprajc. 

Advertisement

“The biggest surprise turned out to be the site located on a 'peninsula' of high ground, surrounded by extensive wetlands. Its monumental nucleus covers more than 50 hectares [124 acres] and has various large buildings, including several pyramidal structures over 15 meters high," Ṡprajc said in a National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) statement

The team named the site Ocomtún – "stone column" in the Yucatec Maya language – after the features found at the site. The columns are thought to have once been part of entrances to upper floors of the Maya buildings. In the south-east of Ocomtún, there are three plazas surrounded by towering buildings and patio.

boook svg

Related Stories

World's Oldest Cave Engravings Found, But Homo Sapiens Were Not The Artistarrow
Pisces III: Deepest Underwater Rescue Ever Showed How Difficult These Missions Can Bearrow
Divers Want To Recover This 3,000-Year-Old Shipwreck From Croatia's Seafloorarrow

“Between the two main plazas there is a complex made up of various low and elongated structures, arranged almost in concentric circles," Ṡprajc added. "A ball game is also included.”

Other sites have been found nearby by the same project: Nadzcaan, 36 kilometers (22 miles) to the southeast of Ocomtún; and Chactún, 50 kilometers (31 miles) again to the southeast.

Advertisement

“The site served as an important center at the regional level, probably during the Classic period (250-1000 CE). The most common ceramic types that we collected on the surface and in some test pits are from the Late Classic (600-800 CE); however, the analysis of samples of this material will offer us more reliable data on the sequences of occupation."

The project continues to explore the area, which according to the team is practically unknown to archaeology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • maya,

  • LiDAR,

  • archaeology,

  • Mexico,

  • ancient city,

  • Lost City,

  • maya civilization,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

World's Oldest Cave Engravings Found, But Homo Sapiens Were Not The ArtistArcheologists in a cave on the new study, discussing the fingerprints.
humansHumans

World's Oldest Cave Engravings Found, But Homo Sapiens Were Not The Artist

clockJun 21 2023
comments5
share320
Pisces III: Deepest Underwater Rescue Ever Showed How Difficult These Missions Can BeDivers assist rescued pilots from Pisces III as the reach the surface.
humansHumans

Pisces III: Deepest Underwater Rescue Ever Showed How Difficult These Missions Can Be

clockJun 21 2023
comments1
share400
Divers Want To Recover This 3,000-Year-Old Shipwreck From Croatia's SeafloorThe Zambratija shipwreck laying on the seabed off the coast of Croatia.
humansHumans

Divers Want To Recover This 3,000-Year-Old Shipwreck From Croatia's Seafloor

clockJun 20 2023
share170