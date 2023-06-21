Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment

Many People Are Only Just Finding Out Where The Titanic Actually Sank

It was closer to America than many realized.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share170Shares
where did the titanic sink

It's thought the Titanic was four out of six days through its Atlantic crossing when it sank.

Image credit: tunasalmon/VectorVicePhoto/Shutterstock.com, edited by IFLScience

On April 15, 1912, an iceberg sank an “unsinkable” ship. The Titanic was the largest ocean liner in the world when it set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York, USA. However, its short career would come to a devastating end four days into crossing the Atlantic, claiming the lives of over 1,500 people.

The doomed vessel has been at the forefront of minds across the globe recently following reports of OceanGate’s Titan submersible that went missing while visiting the famous shipwreck. The harrowing situation has stirred up a century-old story, leading to many realizing that the Titanic didn’t sink anywhere near where they’d imagined.

Advertisement

The Titanic’s journey from Southampton to New York kicked off with a short leg across the English Channel to Cherbourg, France, and onto Queenstown, Ireland, which is now known as Cork’s port, Cobh. From here, it was near enough straight across the Atlantic to reach New York. Unfortunately, four days and over 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles), disaster struck. To be specific, an iceberg 640 kilometers (400 miles) off Newfoundland, an easterly province of Canada.

Related Stories
boook svgA Lightning Marathon Lasting 11 Hours Was Triggered By The Tonga Eruption
boook svgIFLScience Meets: Wildlife Filmmaker And Field Biologist Dan O’Neill On Filming GIANTS
boook svgSee Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization

Records say that of the 2,201 passengers on board, 1,489 fell into the water and all of those were recorded as having drowned. However, the primary cause of death was suggested to instead have been immersion hypothermia in a 2003 paper, as people froze to death from being submerged in water that was -2.2°C (28°F).

The deadly freeze and giant pieces of ice apparently led many to believe that the Titanic was a lot further from America when it sank, as recent maps demonstrating the ship’s final resting place have taken a lot of people by surprise. 

Another realization that’s shocked many following the recent disaster of the lost OceanGate submersible is the staggering depth at which the Titanic wreck sits in several pieces. Laying on the ocean floor, they’re around 3,810 meters (12,500 feet) from the ocean’s surface and the two major pieces sit 790 meters (2,600 feet) apart, reports CBS News.

The search for the missing OceanGate submersible continues, but as Professor Sam Drake, co-Director of the Centre for Defence Engineering Research and Training at Flinders University, explained in a statement, localizing Titan is a uniquely difficult task.

“Sonar relies on sound waves being sent and the 'echo' of the vessel being heard sometime later. The time delay between the return of the sound wave tells us how far away the vessel is. Using a bunch of sonar receivers, we can determine the location of the object that the signals bounce off. The problem is we must be close enough to 'hear' the echo and we have to be able to distinguish the echo of Titan from marine life and other objects, such as shipping containers.”

Advertisement

“If Titan is sending out any signals we can try can detect them and locate the emitters and hence the vessel. This is called passive localisation. If Titan is making noise, either by a propeller or people talking it may be possible to pick up the sound and locate the vessel in the same way that sonar works without the need to send out a signal.”

“This is a needle in a haystack situation but by combing, visual observations, radar, sonar, and passive techniques hopefully Titan will be found soon.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • Atlantic Ocean,

  • environment,

  • shipwreck,

  • Titanic

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

A Lightning Marathon Lasting 11 Hours Was Triggered By The Tonga Eruptionhunga tonga
natureenvironment

A Lightning Marathon Lasting 11 Hours Was Triggered By The Tonga Eruption

clockJun 21 2023
IFLScience Meets: Wildlife Filmmaker And Field Biologist Dan O’Neill On Filming GIANTSdan o'neill
exclusive
natureanimals

IFLScience Meets: Wildlife Filmmaker And Field Biologist Dan O’Neill On Filming GIANTS

clockJun 21 2023
comments1
share5
See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA VisualizationA snapshot from late february 2021 showing the northern hemisphere covered in co2 emissions while most of the southern is clear apart from ocean emission in the antarctica
natureclimate

See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization

clockJun 20 2023
comments2
share170