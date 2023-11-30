Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"This Animal Has No Head Or Brain But Can Still Learn"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

This Animal Has No Head Or Brain But Can Still Learn

Who needs a cranium anyway?

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share1Shares
black brittle star on someone's hand against the blue water

Those noodly appendages are packing an impressive system of nerve fibers.

Image credit: Luke Foster via iNaturalist (CC BY-NC 4.0)

Some animals have big brains – humans, for one. Some have large heads. Some, we recently learned, are almost entirely heads. But what if we told you that one animal is able to learn without either a head or a brain? Meet the brittle star, a five-armed bundle of nerves that has shown itself to be a surprisingly quick study.

Classical conditioning is a type of learning whereby an animal forms associations between different stimuli. The discoverer of this phenomenon was a Russian-Soviet scientist called Ivan Pavlov, who conducted numerous experiments on dogs. By ringing a bell immediately prior to feeding the dogs, Pavlov caused them to start associating the sound of the bell with the imminent arrival of food. After a few repeats of this, the dogs would start salivating as soon as they heard the bell, whether or not food was later provided.

Advertisement

If you think humans would be above such things, think again. Some ethically questionable experiments in the early 20th century showed that humans can absolutely be classically conditioned. The buzz or ping of someone’s smartphone can be enough to have you unconsciously reaching for your own phone, because you’ve learned to associate that sound with a new message.

So that’s dogs and humans ticked off, but what about other organisms? The team behind this latest research were interested to find out whether echinoderms, the group including starfish, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers, could learn via this process. A few studies did exist in starfish, but for the rest of this animal family, these were uncharted waters.

Sixteen black brittle stars (Ophiocoma echinata) were placed in individual tanks with cameras to record their behavior over 10 months. Half of them went through a training phase, during which the lights would be dimmed for 30 minutes each time they were fed their favorite treat: shrimp. The other half got the same amount of shrimp and also had their lights switched off for the same length of time, but crucially, these two events were not happening simultaneously.

Brittle stars do not love the limelight at the best of times. These guys mostly spent their days hiding behind the filters in their tanks, but soon a difference began to emerge between the trained and untrained groups. The trained brittle stars began to creep out from their hiding places as soon as the lights were dimmed, anticipating the prompt arrival of some tasty shrimp.

Advertisement

In other words, they had learned to associate darkness with food.

Most excitingly for the researchers, the animals retained their newly learned behavior even after a 13-day break from training, when the lights were dimmed repeatedly without food being provided.

“Knowing that brittle stars can learn means they’re not just robotic scavengers like little Roombas cleaning up the ocean floor,” said lead author Julia Notar in a statement. “They're potentially able to expect and avoid predators or anticipate food because they’re learning about their environment.”

Advertisement

But with no head or brain, it begs the question of how they’re able to achieve such a feat. 

“People ask me all the time, ‘how do they do it?’” Notar said. “We don't know yet. But I hope to have more answers in a few years.”

What we do know is that, without a central processing hub, the brittle star’s nervous system works very differently to our own. Nerve cords run along each of its arms, joining together in a ring near its mouth, but there’s no one focal point calling the shots.

“Each of the nerve cords can act independently,” Notar explained. “It’s like instead of a boss, there's a committee.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • brain,

  • animals,

  • starfish,

  • learning,

  • nervous system,

  • sea stars,

  • echinoderms

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Dinosaurs' Dominance May Have Left Its Mark On How Humans AgeIllustration of a velociraptor (left) chasing a small brown mammal (right)
natureanimals

Dinosaurs' Dominance May Have Left Its Mark On How Humans Age

clock42 minutes ago
“Living Fossil” Among 15 Species Found At Newly Discovered Vents In The Galápagosgalapagos vents
natureanimals

“Living Fossil” Among 15 Species Found At Newly Discovered Vents In The Galápagos

clock1 hour ago
90-Million-Year-Old Marine Monster With Forked Tongue Found In Mexicoillustration of Yaguarasaurus regiomontanus
natureanimals

90-Million-Year-Old Marine Monster With Forked Tongue Found In Mexico

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share8