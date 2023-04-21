Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

The Case Of The Mystery Sea Urchin Killer Has Finally Been Solved

We’re really urchin you to read this one.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
share2Shares
Sea urchins on the rocky sea floor, photo taken through the surface of the water. One of the urchins has lost most of its spines.

The difference between a healthy and infected urchin. Image credit: Ian Hewson Cornell University 

In late January 2022, a mass mortality event struck the long-spined sea urchin (Diadema antillarum) population of several islands in the Caribbean. By June the problem had spread to Florida, USA, Curaçao, and most of the Greater Antilles. 

These sea urchins live in warm shallow waters and feed on algae. Affected urchins showed problems with locomotion and loss of control of their tube feet, with the progression of the symptoms leading to spine loss. Within two days urchins that exhibited these symptoms, especially spine loss, were either predated upon or found dead. But what had caused this mystery die-off and how was it able to spread so rapidly? 

Advertisement
Two images of a sea urchin side by side. In the left hand image the urchin is healthy. In the right hand image the sea urchin has lost spines and is clearly unwell.
The symptoms and progression of the infection are rapid. Image credit: Makenzie Kerr USF College of Marine Science


“At the time, we didn’t know if this die-off was caused by pollution, stress, or something else – we just didn’t know,” said lead author Ian Hewson in a statement.

Sea urchins are no stranger to die-off events. In the early 1980s, nearly 98 percent of the Caribbean population was wiped out by a still unknown cause. While there is no means of discovering what caused that die-off, at the time researchers believed that the cause was able to spread via the water currents over long distances. Estimates suggest that 30 years later, only 12 percent of the population has recovered.  

Related Stories
boook svgWorld's Second-Deepest Blue Hole Discovered Off Mexico's Coast
boook svgStrange New Viruses Found In Ocean Are Like Nothing Ever Seen Before
boook svgNatural Or Synthetic Psychedelic Drugs – Which Is Better For The Environment?

What to do when a mystery needs solving? Assemble a team to crack the case, of course. A group of experts was organized in March 2022 and began observing the sea urchins. Collecting urchins from 23 sites across the Caribbean, the researchers began performing a series of tests to find the culprit.

Advertisement

And find it they did. The team revealed that the murderer in all these underwater deaths was a microorganism called a ciliate. These microscopic organisms are found all over the world in watery environments and while not usually disease causing, this specific species called a scuticociliate, resembling  Philaster apodigitiformi, has previous, having been involved in other marine die-off events for species such as leopard sharks.

The team found the ciliate in every affected sample of sea urchins and even replicated the microorganism in a lab environment. When the ciliate was introduced to healthy sea urchins under lab conditions, these sea urchins died within a matter of days, mirroring what was happening in the wild. The team have called this mass mortality D. antillarum scuticociliatosis (DaSc), but have no way of knowing if it was involved in the 1980s die-off event. 

“We’re beyond thrilled to get to the bottom of the 2022 mystery and a bit stunned we did it so quickly,” said Mya Breitbart, senior author on the study and an expert in marine genomics. “We had a great team in place and the tools needed to do the ocean science equivalent of a forensic investigation.”

While some questions remain about what prompted the ciliate to initiate this mass die-off and whether changing environmental conditions in the area have affected its growth, the team are pleased to have found the cause, and hope to share the knowledge and therefore be able to prevent further spread. 

Advertisement

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • biology,

  • die-offs,

  • marine animal,

  • sea urchins

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

World's Second-Deepest Blue Hole Discovered Off Mexico's CoastAerial view of the great blue hole of the coast of Belize in ocean.
natureplanet earth

World's Second-Deepest Blue Hole Discovered Off Mexico's Coast

clockApr 21 2023
share1
Strange New Viruses Found In Ocean Are Like Nothing Ever Seen Before3D render light blue herpes simplex virus on dark blue background
natureNature

Strange New Viruses Found In Ocean Are Like Nothing Ever Seen Before

clockApr 21 2023
share19
Natural Or Synthetic Psychedelic Drugs – Which Is Better For The Environment?Psychedelic drugs natural synthetic
natureenvironment

Natural Or Synthetic Psychedelic Drugs – Which Is Better For The Environment?

clockApr 21 2023
share1