Advertisement

Natureanimals

The Seas Have Their Own Bees And They're Called Idoteas

These isopods act as pollinators for algae.

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

clockJul 28 2022, 18:00 UTC
bee of the sea
Look, see, a sea bee. Image credit: By Ecomare/Sytske Dijksen - Ecomare,
CC BY-SA 4.0

We used to think that underwater pollination was achieved through water flows, but new research has found that an isopod has been marching around under the sea fertilizing plants like a little bee (strap in because there’s plenty more rhyming where that came from). These Idoteas – the name given to the seas’ bees – adds to a small and recent body of research that demonstrates that animal-mediated pollination isn’t exclusive to terrestrial plants, as was previously thought.

Advertisement

“The long-held belief that animal-mediated pollination is absent in the sea has recently been contradicted in seagrasses, motivating investigations of other marine phyla,” write the authors of a new paper published today in Science. They recognized that red algae could be a good candidate for pollination since the male gametes aren’t able to get around by themselves.

Before now, it was thought that seagrass and seaweed were fertilized with the aid of water flows that could sweep up male gametes and redistribute them across plants’ female reproductive parts. Could it be that, instead, some kind of sea bee was fertilizing the algae (perhaps an Idotea)?

Yes. Yes it could.

idotea algae pollinator
Male gametes (spermatia) stuck to the body of I. balhica can be transported across plants to achieve fertilization. Image credit: © Sébastien Colin


A series of experiments involving red algae revealed that the isopod species Idotea balhica was common among red algae (Gracilaria gracilis), and that their presence significantly boosted fertilization. They were able to confirm the connection by zooming in on the isopods showing their bodies sometimes picked up the seaweed’s spermatia like pollen sticking to a bee, which the Idoteas could then deliver to the necessary reproductive parts by wandering over female plants.

Advertisement

It seems the isopod-seaweed duo may represent a mutualistic relationship, as while the algae benefits from the fertilization, the Idoteas also enjoy shelter and a rich buffet of diatoms.

As well as adding another invertebrate to the pollinator roster, the research has interesting implications for the evolution of animal-mediated fertilization. It seems the mode of fertilization has evolved independently in both terrestrial and marine environments, but whether it began in the sea before moving onto land remains to be seen.

“The study by Lavaut et al. has broadened both the variety and the history of animal-mediated male gamete transfer, taking the concept of pollination from plants to algae and potentially pushing it back to the earliest evolution of marine invertebrates,” write Jeff Ollerton and Zong-Xin Ren in a related perspective paper on whether pollination existed before plants.

Natureanimals

  • animals

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer and social editor for IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent DecadesA vintage model of Godzilla throwing his arms up and roaring on a yellow, presumably atomic background
animals

Reptile And Amphibian Invasions Have Cost The World $17 Billion In Recent Decades

clockJul 28 2022
Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone LayerHunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption
planet earth

Tonga Eruption Filled The Atmosphere With Water, Potentially Damaging The Ozone Layer

clockJul 28 2022
One Of The Biggest Pink Diamonds Ever Recovered Has Been Unearthed In AngolaThe “Lulo Rose” is 170-carat pink diamond found earlier this month at a diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola
planet earth

One Of The Biggest Pink Diamonds Ever Recovered Has Been Unearthed In Angola

clockJul 28 2022