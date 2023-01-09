Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment

The Ozone Layer Will Fully Recover By 2066, If Current Progress Continues

An optimistic new report backed by the UN also claims up to 0.5°C (0.9°F) of warming could be avoided.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

clockJan 9 2023, 15:00 UTC
share5Shares
visualization of the ozone hole over Antarctica

Good news: the ozone hole is well on the way to being repaired. Image credit: Stuart Rankin/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

The ozone layer should be completely recovered in the next four decades, according to a United Nations (UN)-backed report. The findings confirm that bans on ozone-depleting substances are having the desired effect, and could avoid an estimated 0.3-0.5°C (0.54-0.9°F) of global warming by the year 2100.

The Montreal Protocol was adopted in September 1987, and remains a rare example of a UN treaty that achieved universal ratification. The Protocol identifies nearly 100 substances as having a damaging effect on the ozone layer, and seeks to put measures in place to regulate their consumption and production.

Advertisement

These substances include chlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as CFCs, which used to be found in aerosols. In order to eliminate them quickly, CFCs were often replaced with alternative substances called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). While HFCs do not directly deplete the ozone layer, they can have a marked impact on global warming, so later amendments to the Protocol have sought to begin phasing out their use as well.

Every four years, the Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances publishes a progress report – and the latest gives us some cause for optimism. If current policies remain in place, the panel found, the ozone layer should recover by around 2040 for most of the world, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2066 over the Antarctic. 

Related Stories
boook svgHow And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”
boook svgMost Intelligent Dog Breed Identified, And It's Not Border Collies
boook svgWhy You Shouldn’t Stack Rocks On Hikes And What To Do If You See Them

This means that the layer will be back to the state it was in in 1980, which is before the infamous ozone hole formed.

Advertisement

“That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news. The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed. Over the last 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment,” said Executive Secretary of the UN Environment Programme’s Ozone Secretariat, Meg Seki, in a statement.

As well as the recovery of the ozone layer itself, the report has some positive news about the phasedown of HFCs. It is estimated that if progress continues to be made in this area, 0.3-0.5°C (0.54-0.9°F) of warming could be avoided by 2100.

“Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action. Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done – as a matter of urgency – to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase,” said Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, Professor Petteri Taalas.

Advertisement

The committee has based its report on extensive data collected by teams of researchers across the world. 

The results are due to be presented at the 103rd annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society.

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • global warming,

  • environment,

  • ozone layer,

  • CFCs,

  • Ozone Hole,

  • climate crisis,

  • HFC

nature

More Nature Stories

How And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”Grand Falls(Chocolate Falls) northeast of Flagstaff, AZ is located on the Navajo Reservation, and flows chocolate in color. It only flows this way, usually during Spring runoff.
natureplanet earth

How And When To See Arizona’s Famous “Chocolate Falls”

clockJan 9 2023
Most Intelligent Dog Breed Identified, And It's Not Border Colliesbelgian malinois smartest dog
natureanimals

Most Intelligent Dog Breed Identified, And It's Not Border Collies

clockJan 9 2023
share16
Why You Shouldn’t Stack Rocks On Hikes And What To Do If You See ThemLarge rock cairn made of pebbles, on the shore next to a blue sky and ocean background.
natureenvironment

Why You Shouldn’t Stack Rocks On Hikes And What To Do If You See Them

clockJan 9 2023
share32