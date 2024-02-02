Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Punxsutawney Phil Should Be Replaced By Animatronic AI Groundhog, Says PETA

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Punxsutawney Phil Should Be Replaced By Animatronic AI Groundhog, Says PETA

They’ve also suggested a giant gold coin flip.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Maddy Chapman

comments1Comment
share2.6kShares
Close up of the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.

Apparently, this is the same Phil that made the first Groundhog Day prediction in 1886, but we suspect that is not the case.

Image credit: Alan Freed/Shutterstock.com

It’s Groundhog Day today and in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a woodchuck named Phil is about to give his annual weather forecast. That’s probably not the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about on IFLScience, but it’s also an event that doesn’t go down well with animal rights organization PETA, which has once again called for the tradition to end.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, a groundhog’s weather prediction is no more accurate than flipping a coin… [Punxsutawney Phil] is not a meteorologist and deserves better than to be exploited every year for tourism money,” said the organization in a statement.

Advertisement

If you weren’t previously aware of the Punxsutawney Phil lore, let us fill you in. Since 1886, every February 2nd sees the Inner Circle of Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Club hold a ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob (stop it), home to Phil the groundhog. 

If Phil comes out of the burrow and sees his shadow, that allegedly means there’ll be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then supposedly there’ll be an early spring. It’s claimed that Phil communicates all this with the president of the Inner Circle, who can apparently speak “Groundhogese”.

It’s not just PETA that’s called out Punxsutawney Phil’s suspected lack of meteorology qualifications. According to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information, the famed woodchuck’s predictions over the last 10 years have only been 30 percent accurate.

But it’s not just about whether or not the predictions are right. For several years now, PETA have campaigned for Phil to be freed from his duties, stating that the tradition amounts to animal cruelty.

Advertisement

“For more than a century, The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has exploited a groundhog on February 2 – when they’d naturally be in hibernation – and pretended that they’re giving a weather forecast," said PETA. "Phil is an individual who, although intelligent and self-aware, can’t predict the weather. Even if he could, keeping him or any other animal imprisoned for a cruel annual gimmick is abusive.”

Instead, PETA has suggested a number of alternatives for predicting the weather. These have ranged from replacing Phil with a coin flip to offering up a human volunteer to live in captivity. Back in 2020, it also put forward the idea of an animatronic groundhog that could more accurately predict the weather using artificial intelligence.

That would certainly make for an interesting development in the robot uprising. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • animal rights,

  • AI,

  • weather predictions,

  • folklore,

  • groundhogs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Puppy’s Jaw Spontaneously Regrows After Being Removed Due To CancerTyson French bulldog regrows jaw
natureanimals

Puppy’s Jaw Spontaneously Regrows After Being Removed Due To Cancer

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share38
Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Found Dead With Tail Tangled In RopeDead North Atlantic right whale tangled in rope
natureanimals

Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Found Dead With Tail Tangled In Rope

clock4 hours ago
share5
Fossilized 350 Million-Year-Old Plant Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen BeforeGraphic of how the fossil tree might have looked. Very long and densely packed spikey green leaves on a thin trunk. Silhouettes of two figure are at the base of the tree.
natureplants

Fossilized 350 Million-Year-Old Plant Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen Before

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share8