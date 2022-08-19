One Of World's Biggest Moths Seen In US For First Time, Stumping Scientists

One of the world’s largest moths has been officially reported in the US for the first time. Since Atlas moths, which have a wingspan of 25 centimeters (10 inches), are typically found in the tropical forests of Asia, entomologists are currency clueless about how the outlawed insect found itself in Washington.

The moth was initially reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) by a professor from the University of Washington on July 7. The specimen was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Investigation Service at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) which confirmed on July 27 that it was, as suspected, an atlas moth.

“This is a ‘gee-whiz’ type of insect because it is so large,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said in a statement. “Even if you aren’t on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of – they are that striking.”

Atlas moths (Attacus atlas) are named after the Titan Atlas, who held up the heavens in Greek mythology, due to their colossal size. With a wingspan of over 25 centimeters, the species is one of the world’s largest lepidopterans, the order of insects that includes butterflies and moths.

The species is considered a federally quarantined pest in the US, meaning it is illegal to obtain, harbor, rear, or sell live moths without a permit from USDA. This is because it could potentially become an invasive species, posing a risk to agriculture, the natural environment, or native species in the US.

The tight restrictions put on this species make its appearance in the US even odder.

“This is normally a tropical moth. We are not sure it could survive here,” Spichiger said. “USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about this moth and will provide response recommendations, but in the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area.”

Atlas moths have been spotted outside of their natural range before. In 2012, a vast atlas moth was reported in the town of Ramsbottom in Greater Manchester, UK. In this instance, it was suspected that the individual had escaped from a private collection.

If you’re in Washington and you think you’ve spotted an atlas moth, take a photo and send it to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov, along with some information about where it was spotted. Outside of Washington, you should report it to the State Plant Regulatory Official or State Plant Health Director in your state.