"Old Video From 2018 Seems To Show What The "Mummified Aliens" Really Are"

A few weeks ago, the world was baffled as journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan presented "mummified aliens" to the Mexican congress, claiming that they were a thousand years old.

The objects – looking suspiciously not-unlike E.T. from the film E.T. – have since been sent for scans by a forensic doctor with the navy, José de Jesús Salce Benítez, according to the BBC.

According to the doctors who examined it using CT scans and X-rays, the bodies have a "single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces", and each was a "complete organic being".

That was actually the least bizarre of the claims.

“We have reached the abdomen where if we observe these pieces that look like or could be eggs, we are once again faced with a body that if it had been modified postmortem, would have a series of alterations that would be visible in these studies," Benítez, an associate of Maussan, said during the examinations, according to Infobae. "Not having found any of these postmortem characteristics, we are determining that it is an organism that was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation."

If this all seems unlikely, that's because it is. Maussan has presented different "aliens" before, which have turned out to be the mummified corpse of a human child, and likely a dog.

It's possible that these fresh aliens have been debunked too, with a resurfaced video showing them for what they are.

The video, from French TV show 66 Minutes according to Indy100, sees "mummies" that look remarkably similar to the ones presented in Mexico examined via X-ray.

Among the many things wrong with the "alien" is that several finger bones are facing in different directions on different hands.

“Her legs are even more baffling,” the presenter explains in the video. “One of the thigh bones is actually a femur – only facing the wrong way round – while the other one is a tibia, and they're completely mismatched with the hip bone. There's no joint there at all."

With these bones, the presenter says that the "alien" – really a collection of human and animal bones stuck together – wouldn't have been able to take a single step.