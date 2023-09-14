"1,000-Year-Old "Alien Mummies" Revealed To Mexican Congress, But Not Everyone Is Convinced"

These are exciting times for anyone with a vague interest in finding alien life. The JWST has detected evidence of methane, carbon dioxide, and water in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b. More excitingly, it may have found dimethyl sulfide, a gas which is only produced on Earth by lifeforms.

We will have to wait for more observations to confirm the presence of the gas, and analyze the environmental conditions on the planet. For those that can't wait that long for an alien fix, however, a supposed "alien" mummy has been presented to Mexico's congress this week, which looks suspiciously like the character E.T. from the movie E.T.

ⓘ IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites.

Journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan presented the "aliens" to Congress, claiming that a third of their DNA was "unknown" and that "these specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth," according to Sky News. Maussan went on to claim that they were found fossilized in mines in the city of Cusco, Peru, and were thought to be a thousand years old.

While this would be exciting if it were true, there are many reasons to be skeptical, the first being: have you looked at it??

Maussan has presented "aliens" to the public before. Notably, in 2015 he showed one that turned out to be the mummified corpse of a human child that had undergone artificial cranial deformation. In 2018 he found another batch of aliens. This time, there was a less macabre explanation, but only slightly.

“The safest candidate to be the material on which (the mummy) was made is a canid," researchers from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Public Ministry told Radio Capital. "What does this mean? To carve this elongated head they had to remove the snout and all the teeth. A fake skin was put on over that."

There are of course people skeptical about the latest claims, given Maussan's prior work.

“Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe,” researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Julieta Fierro, as reported by ABC News. “He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.”

Fierro also alleged that claims that the National Autonomous University of Mexico supported the findings are "false".

While this fresh delivery of ancient aliens could be different, we'd hedge our bets and make an extremely skeptical face until they can prove it isn't a child or a dog.