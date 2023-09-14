Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"1,000-Year-Old "Alien Mummies" Revealed To Mexican Congress, But Not Everyone Is Convinced"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

1,000-Year-Old "Alien Mummies" Revealed To Mexican Congress, But Not Everyone Is Convinced

They look suspiciously like E.T. from E.T.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share260Shares
Photograph of the supposed "alien mummy", an ET-like stone-like figure laid on a cream cloth

The supposed "alien mummy".

Image Credit: Anadolu Agency Via Getty Images

These are exciting times for anyone with a vague interest in finding alien life. The JWST has detected evidence of methane, carbon dioxide, and water in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b. More excitingly, it may have found dimethyl sulfide, a gas which is only produced on Earth by lifeforms.

We will have to wait for more observations to confirm the presence of the gas, and analyze the environmental conditions on the planet. For those that can't wait that long for an alien fix, however, a supposed "alien" mummy has been presented to Mexico's congress this week, which looks suspiciously like the character E.T. from the movie E.T.

Advertisement

Journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan presented the "aliens" to Congress, claiming that a third of their DNA was "unknown" and that "these specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth," according to Sky News. Maussan went on to claim that they were found fossilized in mines in the city of Cusco, Peru, and were thought to be a thousand years old.

While this would be exciting if it were true, there are many reasons to be skeptical, the first being: have you looked at it??

Advertisement

Maussan has presented "aliens" to the public before. Notably, in 2015 he showed one that turned out to be the mummified corpse of a human child that had undergone artificial cranial deformation. In 2018 he found another batch of aliens. This time, there was a less macabre explanation, but only slightly.

“The safest candidate to be the material on which (the mummy) was made is a canid," researchers from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Public Ministry told Radio Capital. "What does this mean? To carve this elongated head they had to remove the snout and all the teeth. A fake skin was put on over that."

There are of course people skeptical about the latest claims, given Maussan's prior work. 

“Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe,” researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Julieta Fierro, as reported by ABC News. “He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don’t believe in them.” 

Advertisement

Fierro also alleged that claims that the National Autonomous University of Mexico supported the findings are "false".

While this fresh delivery of ancient aliens could be different, we'd hedge our bets and make an extremely skeptical face until they can prove it isn't a child or a dog.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • aliens,

  • Mexico,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Winners Of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Are Truly Out Of This WorldPlasma arc next to the Andromeda Galaxy
spaceAstronomy

Winners Of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Are Truly Out Of This World

clock5 hours ago
share70
Jupiter's Moon Callisto Has A Lot More Oxygen Than We Can ExplainCallisto, Jupiter's second-largest moon.
spaceAstronomy

Jupiter's Moon Callisto Has A Lot More Oxygen Than We Can Explain

clock8 hours ago
share76
How Complex Organic Molecules Form In Interstellar SpaceIce grains and representatations of carbon atoms against an image of the sort of nebula where these combine to make complex organic molecules
spacechemistry

How Complex Organic Molecules Form In Interstellar Space

clock8 hours ago
share93