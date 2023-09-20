Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Now They're Claiming The Alien Mummies Were Alive And Filled With Eggs"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Now They're Claiming The Alien Mummies Were Alive And Filled With Eggs

After CT scans, the "mummified aliens" story has somehow gotten even stupider.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments6Comments
share860Shares
A supposed mummified alien.

E.T. was trying to phone home with exciting news, apparently.

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In an incredible achievement previously not thought possible, the story of the "mummified aliens" that have been "found" in mines in the city of Cusco, Peru, has gotten even stupider. 

Last week, people were baffled as journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan presented the "aliens" to the Mexican congress, claiming that they were a thousand years old. The objects – looking suspiciously not-unlike E.T. from the film E.T. – have since been sent for scans by a forensic doctor with the navy, José de Jesús Salce Benítez, according to the BBC.

Advertisement

According to the doctors who examined it using CT scans and X-rays, the bodies have a "single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces", and each was a "complete organic being". 

That's actually the least bizarre of the claims. 

“We have reached the abdomen where if we observe these pieces that look like or could be eggs, we are once again faced with a body that if it had been modified postmortem, would have a series of alterations that would be visible in these studies," Benítez, an associate of Maussan, said during the examinations, according to Infobae. "Not having found any of these postmortem characteristics, we are determining that it is an organism that was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation."

Advertisement

That's right, the alien was alive and filled with eggs. So, what do we make of this? Unsurprisingly, we're coming down on the side of heavy skepticism with a side order of, "Are you absolutely sure it isn't a dog?".

People have of course been skeptical about the "aliens" since they were presented publicly last week. NASA scientist Dr David Spergel responded to the latest claims, asking why the two would not make their data samples available for examination by the public. 

Maussan has presented "aliens" to the public before. Notably, in 2015, he showed one that turned out to be the mummified corpse of a human child that had undergone artificial cranial deformation. In 2018 he found another batch of aliens. This time, there was a less macabre explanation, but only slightly.

“The safest candidate to be the material on which (the mummy) was made is a canid," researchers from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Public Ministry told Radio Capital. "What does this mean? To carve this elongated head they had to remove the snout and all the teeth. A fake skin was put on over that."

Advertisement

While there's the slimmest of outside chances the alien hunter who has presented several non-aliens as aliens has gone and stumbled across an actual alien, we'd be skeptical until independent scientists have examined it and presented it in a peer-reviewed publication, proving it isn't a child or dog.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • extraterrestrial life,

  • aliens,

  • skepticism,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Is "Noctalgia"? The Sky Grief Affecting The Modern WorldAn aerial view of Dubai at night, showing just how many lights there are
spaceSpace and Physics

What Is "Noctalgia"? The Sky Grief Affecting The Modern World

clock9 hours ago
share48
Signs Of Dark Photons Could Illuminate Search For Dark MatterDark matter illustration
spacephysics

Signs Of Dark Photons Could Illuminate Search For Dark Matter

clock10 hours ago
share110
Massive Eruption Covering "Half The Sun" Causes Geomagnetic Storm On EarthA solar storm.
spaceAstronomy

Massive Eruption Covering "Half The Sun" Causes Geomagnetic Storm On Earth

clock13 hours ago
comments1
share73