"Now They're Claiming The Alien Mummies Were Alive And Filled With Eggs"

In an incredible achievement previously not thought possible, the story of the "mummified aliens" that have been "found" in mines in the city of Cusco, Peru, has gotten even stupider.

Last week, people were baffled as journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan presented the "aliens" to the Mexican congress, claiming that they were a thousand years old. The objects – looking suspiciously not-unlike E.T. from the film E.T. – have since been sent for scans by a forensic doctor with the navy, José de Jesús Salce Benítez, according to the BBC.

According to the doctors who examined it using CT scans and X-rays, the bodies have a "single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces", and each was a "complete organic being".

That's actually the least bizarre of the claims.

“We have reached the abdomen where if we observe these pieces that look like or could be eggs, we are once again faced with a body that if it had been modified postmortem, would have a series of alterations that would be visible in these studies," Benítez, an associate of Maussan, said during the examinations, according to Infobae. "Not having found any of these postmortem characteristics, we are determining that it is an organism that was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation."

That's right, the alien was alive and filled with eggs. So, what do we make of this? Unsurprisingly, we're coming down on the side of heavy skepticism with a side order of, "Are you absolutely sure it isn't a dog?".

People have of course been skeptical about the "aliens" since they were presented publicly last week. NASA scientist Dr David Spergel responded to the latest claims, asking why the two would not make their data samples available for examination by the public.

Maussan has presented "aliens" to the public before. Notably, in 2015, he showed one that turned out to be the mummified corpse of a human child that had undergone artificial cranial deformation. In 2018 he found another batch of aliens. This time, there was a less macabre explanation, but only slightly.

“The safest candidate to be the material on which (the mummy) was made is a canid," researchers from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Public Ministry told Radio Capital. "What does this mean? To carve this elongated head they had to remove the snout and all the teeth. A fake skin was put on over that."

While there's the slimmest of outside chances the alien hunter who has presented several non-aliens as aliens has gone and stumbled across an actual alien, we'd be skeptical until independent scientists have examined it and presented it in a peer-reviewed publication, proving it isn't a child or dog.