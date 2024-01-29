Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

“Obelisks”: New Class Of Virus-Like Entity Discovered In Human Gut Microbes

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

“Obelisks”: New Class Of Virus-Like Entity Discovered In Human Gut Microbes

Obelisks are unlike any other biological agent and have been found all over the world.

author

Maddy Chapman

author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor & Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons

Illustration of intestinal bacteria in the gut

The virus-like entities are associated with microbes in the human gut.

Image credit: nobeastsofierce/Shutterstock.com

While investigating the many microbes that have colonized the human body, a team of researchers stumbled upon something strange: a previously unrecognized class of virus-like objects, which they have dubbed “Obelisks”. The newly described entities are thought to inhabit human mouth and gut bacteria and have circular RNA genomes, sequences of which have been found all over the world.

The researchers came across almost 30,000 different Obelisks, with examples from all seven continents, while trawling through over 5 million datasets of published genetic sequences.

Advertisement

“It’s insane,” Mark Peifer, a cell and developmental biologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who was not involved with the research, told Science Magazine. “The more we look, the more crazy things we see.”

The work, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found Obelisks in 7 percent of the analyzed stool samples, and 50 percent of oral samples. Their sequences were also found to be distinct depending on where they were found in the body. 

They bear no sequence or structural similarity to known biological agents, and so “comprise a class of diverse RNAs that have colonised, and gone unnoticed in, human, and global microbiomes,” the team write in their preprint.

Obelisks are named after the rod-like structures predicted to encompass their entire genomes, which resemble the monument of the same name.

Advertisement

The virus-like entities’ genomes are just 1,000 bases long, which likely sets them apart from RNA viruses as they tend to have much longer sequences.

Obelisks also include genes encoding a novel protein superfamily called “Oblins”, which the researchers suspect may be involved in RNA replication. This distinguishes them from simpler RNA loops called viroids that do not code for proteins.

So, Obelisks are like viruses but they’re not viruses, and they’re also not viroids. They might not even behave that much like viruses: “these elements might not even be ‘viral’ in nature,” the researchers explain, as it is currently “not possible to assign transmission mode, host impact, or replication mode.” Instead, they might more closely resemble RNA plasmids, the team conclude.

Because of these unknowns, Obelisks' effect on human health also remains up in the air.

Advertisement

Still, the findings help to flesh out what we know about viral evolution, something that is still shrouded in a lot of mystery. “This is one of the most exciting parts of being in this field right now,” Simon Roux of the DOE Joint Genome Institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, also not involved in the research, told Science. “We can see the picture of the long-term evolution of viruses on Earth start to slowly emerge.”

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, is available at bioRxiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • bacteria,

  • viruses,

  • microbes,

  • RNA,

  • gut microbes,

  • microbiome

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Alzheimer's Disease Likely Transmitted To 5 Patients Via Banned Medical Procedure3D render of neurons with amyloid plaques (aggregations of small rod-shaped proteins) building up attaching to them
healthneuroscience

Alzheimer's Disease Likely Transmitted To 5 Patients Via Banned Medical Procedure

clock2 hours ago
comments1
Newly Discovered Lupus Trigger Traced Back To Single Mutationillustration of dna double helix, mutation highlighted by bright dot
healthhealth

Newly Discovered Lupus Trigger Traced Back To Single Mutation

clock5 hours ago
Can COVID Lateral Flow Tests Still Detect The New Variant JN.1?Positive COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Antigen Rapid Test, isolated on wood background
healthHealth and Medicine

Can COVID Lateral Flow Tests Still Detect The New Variant JN.1?

clock3 days ago
share1.1k