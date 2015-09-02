Advertisement

Nature

New Species of Extinct River Dolphin Discovered in Panama

author

Janet Fang

Staff Writer

clockSep 2 2015, 16:30 UTC
2145 New Species of Extinct River Dolphin Discovered in Panama
The skull and jaws of Isthminia panamensis. The specimen is housed at Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History and a painted 3D print can be viewed at BioMuseo in Panama City. Nicholas D. Pyenson/NMNH Imaging/Smithsonian Institution

Researchers puzzling together 6-million-year-old fossil fragments from the Caribbean coast near Piña, Panama, have uncovered a new extinct species of river dolphin. While many of its features are similar to seafaring dolphins, the new species is closely related to river dolphins living in the Amazon today, according to findings published in PeerJ this week. 

Advertisement

There are only four species of river dolphins these days, and they all live in freshwater or coastal habitats. (The Chinese river dolphin may actually now be extinct.) These modern species all arrived at the same solution for the saltwater-to-freshwater shift challenge: broad, paddle-like flippers, flexible necks, and long, narrow snouts. This body plan helps them navigate windy, sediment-laden rivers. But exactly when river dolphins made the transition from oceans to rivers remains unclear. 

"We discovered this new fossil in marine rocks, and many of the features of its skull and jaws point to it having been a marine inhabitant, like modern oceanic dolphins," Nicholas  Pyenson from the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History says in a statement. "Many other iconic freshwater species in the Amazon, such as manatees, turtles and stingrays have marine ancestors, but until now, the fossil record of river dolphins in this basin has not revealed much about their marine ancestry.” 


Artistic reconstruction of Isthminia panamensis feeding on a flatfish. Julia Molnar/Smithsonian Institution

They named the new species Isthminia panamensis, and its fossils date back to between 5.8 million and 6.1 million years. Unlike river dolphins today, it lived in the salty waters of a food-rich Caribbean Sea before the full closure of the Panama Isthmus – back when the Central American Seaway connected the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. 

Advertisement

Isthminia panamensis is the closest relative of today’s Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis). The new genus name recognizes the Panama Isthmus and this living relative. "While whales and dolphins long ago evolved from terrestrial ancestors to fully marine mammals, river dolphins represent a reverse movement by returning inland to freshwater ecosystems," Aaron O'Dea of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute says. "Isthminia now gives us a clear boundary in geologic time for understanding when this lineage invaded Amazonia," Pyenson adds.

The fossils consist of half a skull, the lower jaw with an almost complete set of conical teeth, the right shoulder blade, and two small bones from the flipper. By comparing these parts with other river dolphins, both living and extinct, the team estimates that the animal would have been more than 2.7 meters (9 feet) in length.

Nature

  • amazon,

  • river dolphin,

  • fossil,

  • Panama,

  • species,

  • Isthminia panamensis

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022