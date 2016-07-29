Janet Fang

Advertisement

Janet has written for Nature, Discover, Conservation, CBS SmartPlanet, and the Point Reyes Light. She has master’s degrees in earth science and journalism from Columbia, where she sieved chalky fossilized ooze to study past climate change. Before that, she majored in biology and English at UC Berkeley, where she also learned to skin and stuff roadkill.

T. Rex Teeth Had A Secret Weapon, And Just One Animal Alive Today Has It Too
T. Rex Teeth Had A Secret Weapon, And Just One Animal Alive Today Has It Too

Jul 29 2016
Ancient Relative Of Ostriches Roamed North America 50 Million Years Ago
Ancient Relative Of Ostriches Roamed North America 50 Million Years Ago

Jul 6 2016
Starving Microscopic Algae Will Digest Themselves
Starving Microscopic Algae Will Digest Themselves

Jul 6 2016
Cretaceous Insect Larvae Hunted Spiders Using Long Legs, Sharp Jaws
Cretaceous Insect Larvae Hunted Spiders Using Long Legs, Sharp Jaws

Jul 5 2016
More Male Alpine Plants In A Warmer, Drier World
More Male Alpine Plants In A Warmer, Drier World

Jul 5 2016

Snails Can't Escape Carnivorous Sea Stars In Our Acidifying Oceans
Snails Can't Escape Carnivorous Sea Stars In Our Acidifying Oceans

Jul 1 2016
How Extreme Birds Stay Aloft For Months At A Time
How Extreme Birds Stay Aloft For Months At A Time

Jul 1 2016
Why Should Mammal Dads Care?
Why Should Mammal Dads Care?

Jun 30 2016
This Lacewing Bacterium Kills Only Males
This Lacewing Bacterium Kills Only Males

Jun 30 2016
Animals Inherit Their Mother's Social Network
Animals Inherit Their Mother's Social Network

Jun 29 2016

Animals With Glowing Courtship Displays Are More Likely To Diversify
Animals With Glowing Courtship Displays Are More Likely To Diversify

Jun 29 2016
This Small-Brained Fish Uses Both Vision And Electrical Senses
This Small-Brained Fish Uses Both Vision And Electrical Senses

Jun 28 2016
Female Birds Sing To Tell Predators To Back Off
Female Birds Sing To Tell Predators To Back Off

Jun 28 2016
Why Do Young Lizards Have Blue Tails?
Why Do Young Lizards Have Blue Tails?

Jun 27 2016
Penguins Make Full Circumpolar Migration To Keep Population United
Penguins Make Full Circumpolar Migration To Keep Population United

Jun 27 2016