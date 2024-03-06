Thank you!

Missile-Hit Ship Carrying 21,000 Tonnes Of Fertilizer Threatens "Major Environmental Crisis" In Red Sea

Missile-Hit Ship Carrying 21,000 Tonnes Of Fertilizer Threatens "Major Environmental Crisis" In Red Sea

Missile-Hit Ship Carrying 21,000 Tonnes Of Fertilizer Threatens "Major Environmental Crisis" In Red Sea

Thousands of tonnes of fertilizer and oil could leak into the surrounding ecosystem.

Tom Hale

Tom Hale

Edited by Maddy Chapman
Maddy Chapman

the Rubymar ship wreck in the Red Sea released by the US military.

An image of the Rubymar wreck recently released by the US military.

Image credit: US Central Command

An “environmental crisis” is looming in the Red Sea after a cargo ship carrying huge amounts of fertilizer was sunk off the coast of Yemen.

Rubymar – a Belize-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship carrying approximately 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertilizer – was sunk in the Red Sea by Houthi forces using an anti-ship ballistic missile on February 18, according to US Central Command.

Along with the risk of excess fertilizer flooding the surrounding waters, environmental groups say there is further danger of leaking oil and chemical pollutants that could impact marine life.

“Without immediate action, this situation could escalate into a major environmental crisis,” Julien Jreissati, Programme Director at Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement

“As well as any further leaks of fuel oil from the engines, the sinking of the vessel could further breach the hull, allowing water to contact with the thousands of tonnes of fertilizer, which could then be released into the Red Sea and disrupt the balance of the marine ecosystems, triggering cascading effects throughout the food web,” he explained.

To make matters even more tricky, the sinking of the ship was related to the messy conflict in the region, which could hamper clean-up efforts.

For context, the Houthis are an Iranian-backed movement that is currently fighting for control over Yemen against Saudi Arabia. Peace talks are ongoing and there are efforts towards a ceasefire in Yemen. 

However, in response to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, Houthis have also started to attack ships in the Red Sea that are linked to Israel. This includes commercial vessels belonging to the US and UK, which are perceived to be powerful backers of Israel. 

Since the Red Sea acts as a gateway to the Suez Canal, a key trade route between Europe and Asia, it sees an abundance amount of maritime transit passing through it. Dozens of ships in the Red Sea have been attacked by Houthis since November 2023, but the sinking of Rubymar is considered one of the most significant strikes yet – not least because of the environmental risk it poses.

All told, the conflict has been a humanitarian disaster for the region, causing a tragic amount of suffering and death. If a disruption to the ecosystem also strikes, environmental groups are warning that it’s only likely to deepen the humanitarian crisis.

“This disruption could have far-reaching consequences, affecting various species that depend on these ecosystems and, in turn, potentially impacting the very livelihoods of coastal communities. Immediate access to the shipwreck site is imperative for an expert response team to assess the situation and swiftly devise and implement an emergency plan,” added Jreissati.

