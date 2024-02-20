Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Satellite Images Capture Sheer Scale Of Trinidad And Tobago Oil Spill

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Satellite Images Capture Sheer Scale Of Trinidad And Tobago Oil Spill

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Satellite Images Capture Sheer Scale Of Trinidad And Tobago Oil Spill

A national emergency has been declared.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share300Shares
oil spill

The oil spill has spread out towards nearby Grenada and Venezuela.

Image credit: Copernicus Sentinel data, processed by ESA (CC-BY-SA-NC-3.0-IGO)

Nearly two weeks ago, a barge ran aground and capsized off the coast of the island of Tobago and, in the aftermath, began leaking oil into the surrounding Caribbean Sea. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released satellite images showing just how far the oil spill stretches.

The images, taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, show clear waters on February 6. Only eight days later, the story was completely different; the next two images show how oil from the barge had spread onto the Tobago coastline and more than 160 kilometers (99 miles) westward. 

Advertisement
GIF showing satellite images before and after the February 2024 Tobago oil spill.
The extent of the Tobago oil spill.
Image credit: Copernicus Sentinel data, processed by ESA (CC-BY-SA-NC-3.0-IGO)


As well as conducting surveys using aircraft, the use of satellites to find the source of and track oil spills is commonplace. “Satellite radar is particularly useful for monitoring the progression of oil spills because the presence of oil on the sea surface dampens down wave motion,” according to the ESA. “Since radar basically measures surface texture, oil slicks show up well – as black smears on a grey background.”

Monitoring has continued beyond when the satellite images were taken. As of last Friday, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) updated the ESA’s figure to 150 nautical miles (278 kilometers), with the spill heading into the territorial waters of Grenada and potentially spreading out toward Venezuela. Officials have declared the incident as a national emergency.

Though it’s not yet hit the coastlines of those countries, coming back down to Earth, the extent of the oil spill is clear to see on many of Tobago’s beaches. Stretches of sand have been coated black, with some of those in resorts forced to close. 

“The natural beauty of Tobago is a significant attraction for tourism, and this oil spill is a direct threat to that beauty,” said Alexcia Best, a campaign associate for ocean conservation organization Oceana, in a statement sent to IFLScience.

Advertisement

There are also concerns for wildlife in the area. Oil can affect marine life in numerous ways; if coated in it, oil can prevent fur from being insulating and feathers from being water-repellent. It can also be inhaled or ingested, with consequences such as suffocation or poisoning. The Deepwater Horizon incident, for example, had wide-ranging and devastating effects on wildlife.

Thankfully, a major cleanup operation is underway. As reported by Reuters, TEMA said that around 2,000 barrels of oil have been collected so far, with significant improvements already seen on some beaches.


There’s still much work to be done, however. "The vessel is, as of now, still stuck on the reef at Cove and continues to pose a major threat as it continues to foul the coastline and surrounding seas," said Prime Minister Keith Rowley, speaking to Parliament on Friday.

Advertisement

With cleanup efforts continuing, plugging the leak is going to be the next major step. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • oil,

  • marine life,

  • environment,

  • oil spill,

  • marine animals,

  • environmental disaster,

  • Trinidad and Tobago

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

200 Years Ago, A Dinosaur Was Named For The First Timemegalosaurus bucklandii
natureanimals

200 Years Ago, A Dinosaur Was Named For The First Time

clock3 hours ago
share43
Carbon Capture Tech Can Suck Up A Container Ship's CO2 While It TravelsAerial view container cargo ship, import export commerce business trade logistic and transportation of International by container cargo ship boat in the open sea, Freight shipping maritime.
natureenvironment

Carbon Capture Tech Can Suck Up A Container Ship's CO2 While It Travels

clock4 hours ago
share25
Death Valley's Strange New Lake Has Been Unexpectedly Filling UpBadwater Basin lake
natureenvironment

Death Valley's Strange New Lake Has Been Unexpectedly Filling Up

clock5 hours ago
share30