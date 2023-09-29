Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Microplastics Found In Cave System Closed To Humans For 30 Years"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Microplastics Found In Cave System Closed To Humans For 30 Years

Aquifers give much of the world their drinking water, but we know almost nothing about how many microplastics they contain.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments1Comment
share91Shares
Saint Louis University students sample the Cliff Cave system near St. Louis, Missouri, where visitors are normally banned for microplastic debris.

Saint Louis University students sample the Cliff Cave system near St. Louis, Missouri, where visitors are normally banned for microplastic debris.

Image Credit: Liz Hasenmueller

Water and sediment in the Cliff Cave system, Missouri, are contaminated with microplastics, scientists studying student-collected samples have found. 

Reports of microplastic contamination are depressingly common these days, even in the most remote places. What makes this finding exceptional, however, is that no one has been able to enter the system for three decades prior to the research being conducted. Our least-wanted products are reaching places we cannot.

Advertisement

Microplastics are technically defined as those smaller than 5.0 millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter, with those too small to see posing the biggest problems. They are getting into our food supply, and those of other animals, with disastrous consequences

Still, places humans cannot go might be expected to be safe. Science is all about testing expectations, however, and Dr Elizabeth Hasenmueller of St Louis University decided investigating the Cliff Cave system would be both a worthy project and good practice for her students.

boook svg

Related Stories

Watch How The Hammerhead Shark Gets Its Hammer In First-Of-Its-Kind Videoarrow
Motty Was The World's Only Known Inter-Species Elephant Hybridarrow
Mystery As Hundreds More Fairy Circle Sites Found Across The Worldarrow

“A lot of research has been focused on surface water setting,” Hasenmueller said in a statement. “Microplastics research initially started in the ocean because of the highly visible problem of large plastic pollution in this environment.” Since then, it has extended into surface freshwater systems, but the subsurface has been largely ignored.

Hasenmueller’s team took samples throughout the cave system and found microplastics almost everywhere, but the greatest concentrations were near the entrance and in sediment.

Advertisement

“Part of the reason we picked Cliff Cave is because St. Louis County Parks regulates access to the cave,” Hasenmueller said. “We knew if we found microplastics in the cave, it’s not going to be because somebody has just hiked back into the cave and shed fibers from their clothing or left food wrappers.”

Floods brought more – and more diverse – microplastics into the cave, carried on the excess water. In one case, a chip packet was found mixed up with flood debris like leaves and acorns. "We weren't sure what to expect with the dataset, but we found that the cave's main entrance is where there's a lot of microplastic debris, either from flood deposition or possibly from microplastic particles suspended in the air being deposited near the opening of the cave," Hasenmueller said. 

During baseflow the team counted 9.2 pieces of microplastic per liter (35 per gallon), but this jumped to 81.3/L during floods.

In a paper on their findings, the team notes that karst terrains, suited to forming caves; “May be particularly susceptible to microplastic pollution because the presence of large dissolution openings allows fast transport of water through the systems.” They note that 9 percent of the global population gets their water from karst aquifers.

Advertisement

Once the water recedes, the microplastics remain in the sediments in concentrations far higher than the water left behind; 843 pieces per kilogram (383 per pound)

Chip packets aside, the origins of the microplastics could not always be identified. However, the cave is close to residential areas, and previous research shows that population density around St Louis is the biggest determinant of local microplastic concentration.

"Individuals can avoid buying plastic materials like synthetic textiles used in clothing, but doing so presents challenges to everyday consumers,” Hasenmueller said. “On a larger scale, we, as a society, could move away from synthetic clothing, because a lot of the debris that we found in this cave was synthetic fibers from textiles. And, of course, reducing our overall plastic production and consumption would help as well."

The caves are home to animals such as bats and amphibians that play a crucial role in the external ecosystem, and microplastics could affect their breeding and survival rates,

Advertisement

The findings are published in Water Research  and open access in Science of The Total Environment 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • water,

  • microplastics,

  • environment,

  • karst aquifiers,

  • Cliff cave system

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Watch How The Hammerhead Shark Gets Its Hammer In First-Of-Its-Kind VideoHammerhead shark embryo during development with a nascent hammerhead snout
natureanimals

Watch How The Hammerhead Shark Gets Its Hammer In First-Of-Its-Kind Video

clock3 hours ago
Motty Was The World's Only Known Inter-Species Elephant HybridAn African elephant calf running with its ears out and tail sticking up
natureanimals

Motty Was The World's Only Known Inter-Species Elephant Hybrid

clock5 hours ago
share49
Mystery As Hundreds More Fairy Circle Sites Found Across The WorldFairy circles, strange circle patterns in a red desert.
natureNature

Mystery As Hundreds More Fairy Circle Sites Found Across The World

clockYesterday
share190