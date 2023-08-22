"Lolita The 57-Year-Old Orca Dies Shortly Before Her Release From Captivity"

Earlier this year it was announced that Lolita the orca, also known as Tokitae or Toki, was finally set to be released back into her Pacific Northwest home after more than 50 years in captivity. However, as preparations were being made, it was announced that the elderly orca passed away on Friday afternoon from a suspected renal condition.

The Miami Seaquarium where Lolita was being held confirmed in a statement that after a few days of displaying signs of discomfort, and despite copious medical interventions, Lolita succumbed to her condition meaning she will no longer be reunited with the orca pod she was taken from at age 4.

Non-profit organization Friends of Toki headed the efforts to get the 57-year-old orca released back into her native home, where her 100-year-old mother was suspected to still be, and, after a decade of protests and lawsuits, were successful in securing her freedom.

The Friends of Toki team said of the news “Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those of us who have had the honor and privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”

The $20 million relocation efforts were made possible through financial backing from philanthropist Jim Irsay. "I am heartbroken that Toki has left us,” Irsay said in response to her death. “I was honoured to be part of the team working to return her to her Indigenous home, and I take solace in knowing that we significantly improved her living conditions this past year.”

In recent months, the orca's pool had been fitted with new upgrades to better filter the water and regulate temperatures, but after half a century in captivity, it puts into question the prior living conditions endured by the retired performer.

Lolita was a member of an endangered group of orcas, known as the southern resident killer whales, inhabiting the waters between Washington and Canada, where it’s thought only 73 individuals remain. The group suffered a significant population decrease in the 1960s and 70s when whale roundups saw 45 orcas, including Lolita, captured and delivered to theme parks around the world.

Despite the devastating end to Lolita’s story, discussion of her release could prove hopeful for marine life still being held in these controversial theme parks, as well as helping to raise awareness for the unethical treatment of these highly intelligent animals.