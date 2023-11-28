Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Largest Plane Yet Makes Landing On Antarctica's Blue Ice Runway"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Largest Plane Yet Makes Landing On Antarctica's Blue Ice Runway

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner made history touching down at Antarctica's famous Troll Airfield.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft touched down on Antarctica on November 15, 2023.

The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft touched down in Antarctica on November 15, 2023.

Image credit: Norse Atlantic Airways

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft landed smoothly on an icy runway in a remote part of Antarctica earlier this month, earning the title of the largest plane to ever land on the airstrip near the Norwegian research station Troll.

Commissioned by the Norwegian Polar Institute, the giant aircraft set off on its voyage from Cape Town in South Africa before arriving in Antarctica at 02:01 local time on November 15, according to Norse Atlantic Airways.

Advertisement

The plane glided down onto a 3,000-meter (9,842-foot) blue ice runway, which sits above a glacier and is only operated during the Antarctic summer season between October and March. 

As treacherous as it may sound, it’s not uncommon for large aircraft to land in Antarctica and air travel has become the main mode of transportation to and from the continent. This particular Norwegian airstrip at Troll greets around six to 10 aircraft every year, but this latest arrival is the largest yet and the first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Could Acoustic Phenomenon Explain Supernatural Experiences In The Devil's Church Cave?arrow
Is "Orange Cat Behavior" Actually A Thing?arrow
What Was The Lifespan Of A Dinosaur?arrow

“Norwegian Polar Institute has safely landed a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Troll Airfield. A milestone! This demonstrates our capability of performing more effective flight operations to Antarctica by carrying a larger scientific and logistics crew, more cargo with a smaller environmental footprint,” Norwegian Polar Institute director, Camilla Brekke, said in a statement.

Larger planes have landed elsewhere in Antarctica, though. In 2021, an Airbus 340-300 landed on the continent, measuring 63.7 meters (209 feet), less than a meter longer than a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Advertisement

Along with the crew, 45 passengers and 12 tonnes of research equipment were onboard the recent landing. Many headed towards the Norwegian Troll research station, but a handful traveled onwards to the German research station "Neumayer III".

Travelers still had a long journey to go after touchdown. The airstrip is located approximately 7 kilometers (over 4 miles) from the Troll research station, Norway's only all-year research station in Antarctica, located 235 kilometers (146 miles) from the coast in the eastern part of Princess Martha Coast in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. 


Its main mission is atmospheric research, along with an ample dose of biological, glaciological, and geological fieldwork. Antarctica is important for science as it provides a unique vantage point for studying the climatic conditions of our planet and the impact humans have on it. Antarctica has a profound influence on the Earth’s wider climate and ocean systems, so what happens here will be felt far beyond the icy continent’s boundaries.

Advertisement

However, researchers are aware that their presence in this strange land will also have an impact on the environment, so they take significant precautions to ensure it’s left as pristine as possible. For instance, the station actively limits its energy consumption so excess heat isn’t leaked into the environment. Instead, excess heat is guided towards a system that’s used to melt snow and ice for drinking water and the station’s central heating.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • South Pole,

  • environment,

  • Antarctic,

  • airplane

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Could Acoustic Phenomenon Explain Supernatural Experiences In The Devil's Church Cave?A photo of the entrance to the Devil's Church cave. It is a narrow crevice between the rocks which forms a kind of hour-glass shape on its side. The rocks surrounding it are bear with moss scattered across them and the floor outside the cave is made up of fine dirt and chunks of stone.
natureenvironment

Could Acoustic Phenomenon Explain Supernatural Experiences In The Devil's Church Cave?

clock46 minutes ago
Is "Orange Cat Behavior" Actually A Thing?Orange cat sat in a glass vase, poking its head and paw out, with another orange cat and a tree in the background
natureanimals

Is "Orange Cat Behavior" Actually A Thing?

clock1 hour ago
What Was The Lifespan Of A Dinosaur?photo of a man sat next to a large dinosaur bone
natureanimals

What Was The Lifespan Of A Dinosaur?

clock1 hour ago