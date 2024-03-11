Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On Mars

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On Mars

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On Mars

The public switched off their radios, while the Navy listened out for Martians.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

The planet Mars

We now know no alien civilizations live on Mars, but it hasn't always been clear.

Image credit: joshimerbin/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to our orbits, Earth and Mars make relatively close passes every 26 months. Every now and then, there's a really close approach. In 2003, for instance, we passed at a distance of 55.7 million kilometers (34.6 million miles), the closest the two planets have been to each other in 60,000 years.

In 1924, the two planets made an approach almost as close. During this time, astronomers and the US Government took advantage of the situation and attempted to look for life on Mars.

Advertisement

This wasn't in the form of turning our visual telescopes towards the planet to get a better look, but a search for potential radio signals being broadcast by alien civilizations living on the Red Planet.

The idea may seem strange from a modern perspective. We know now, thanks to better telescopes, visiting space probes, analysis of Mars's environment, and rovers we have sent to roam the planet, that the planet has no such civilizations. In the decades preceding the close approach, however, scientists weren't all too clear. 

For a time, astronomers suggested that there may be oceans on the planet. Then came the suggestion, bolstered by maps made by astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli, that Mars had a series of canals running across the planet. In 1894, the public became excited by the idea too, after astronomer Percival Lowell suggested that Schiaparelli's observations showed canals that had been made by an alien civilization. 

Advertisement

Lowell ended up using a significant amount of his own money to take photographs of these "canals" in 1907, for him proving that the features were made by an alien species. 

“After the melting of the south polar cap had got well under way, canals began to make their appearance about it,” Lowell said at the time, as reported by the New York Times.

“It is a direct sequitur from this that the planet is at present the abode of intelligent constructive life,” he added. “I may say in this connection that the theory of such life upon Mars was in no way an a priori hypothesis on my part, but deduced from the outcome of observation, and that my observations since have fully confirmed it. No other supposition is consonant with all the facts here.”

However, others were less convinced, and the photographs he took ended up contributing to the idea being discredited.

Advertisement

After this, most astronomers were convinced the canals were an optical illusion, which was confirmed in 1964 when NASA probe Mariner IV showed there were no such features on the planet. Nonetheless, there were still those who believed that life could be on the planet and that they could potentially communicate with it by radio.

Though the idea was not widespread, and evidence was beginning to point to the planet not being habitable, as the two planets came close to each other in 1924, humanity began its first real search for extraterrestrial radio signals.

A telegram sent asking for cooperation in the search for alien life.
A telegram sent to all Navy stations in the US.
Image credit: US National Archives


The US Government asked the public to keep radio silence during the first five minutes of every hour for "National Radio Silence day" as Mars and Earth made their close approach. During this time, astronomers kept an ear (and eyes) on the planet, while the US Government requested that all Navy outposts quieten their own radios to listen out for any potential communication from Martians.

It was optimistic, sure, and the result was predictable. No radio signals from Mars were picked up, as there was nobody there to send them. It now seems likely that analog radio signals would be an unlikely way for aliens to communicate, with other signals more likely. However, it was an interesting and exciting early attempt to find advanced alien species, attempts which have continued to the present day, and may one day find advanced alien life. That is, if they are out there to be found at all

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • alien life,

  • SETI,

  • Life on Mars,

  • alien civilizations

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune Miranda Tyson, Neil deGrasse Tyson at the 2016 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
spaceSpace and Physics

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune

clock9 minutes ago
Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyondartist impression of two asteroids near each other
spaceAstronomy

Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyond

clock44 minutes ago
comments1
share1
NASA Reveals New “Golden Record” Being Sent To Jupiter On Europa ClipperThe art on this side of the plate, which will seal an opening of the vault on NASA’s Europa Clipper, features waveforms that are visual representations of the sound waves formed by the word “water” in 103 languages. At center is a symbol representing the American Sign Language sign for “water.”
spaceAstronomy

NASA Reveals New “Golden Record” Being Sent To Jupiter On Europa Clipper

clock2 hours ago
comments1