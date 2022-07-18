Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

Do Martians Love Spaghetti? New Image From Perseverance Has People Speculating

Let us eat the mysterious Italian debris.

author

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 18 2022, 11:32 UTC
A piece of mars debris that looks like spaghetti
Mmmmm, mysterious martian debris. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars rovers are constantly finding interesting features of Mars, but every now and then they find something that – to the untrained eye – looks a bit like it belongs on Earth.

Advertisement

We've had gigantic "mice", a mysterious "doorway", and now (drum-roll please) the Perseverance Rover brings you evidence of Martian-Italians. Yes, in a photo that became NASA's coveted Image of the Week, the Perseverance Rover's front left hazard avoidance camera A found a piece of... something, which bears a striking resemblance to spaghetti.

Taken on Sol 495 (the 495th Martian day of the rover's mission), the image shows what looks like a strange plant if you want to believe in aliens, and refined pasta if you want to believe in aliens with a penchant for bolognese.

A piece of debris on Mars which looks suspiciously like spaghetti
A piece of debris on Mars which looks suspiciously like spaghetti. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech


While Twitter users briefly got excited about the concept of Italians on Mars, the image likely does show something from Earth – just not delicious pasta. 

Last month, the rover captured images of a piece of debris from its own sky crane. Before that, in the same month, it came across... some more trash from NASA. Maybe the next robot we send should be Wall-E.

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • Mars,

  • Astronomy,

  • spaghetti,

  • Perseverance,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Space and Physics Stories

First Ever Rearrangement Of Atomic Bonds In A Single MoleculeThese three shapes, bent alkyne, diradical and cyclobutadiene, can be selected by applying differing voltages to bonds in between.
chemistry

First Ever Rearrangement Of Atomic Bonds In A Single Molecule

clockJul 18 2022
The Orion Veil Might Have Been PiercedA 3D model of the orion nebula with the veil as a bluish cover over the famous object.
Astronomy

The Orion Veil Might Have Been Pierced

clockJul 15 2022
JWST Has Shown It Can Detect Life Signatures On ExoplanetsTRAPPIST-1e rocky exoplanet
Astronomy

JWST Has Shown It Can Detect Life Signatures On Exoplanets

clockJul 15 2022