Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

How Tall Was The World’s Tallest Ever Horse?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

How Tall Was The World’s Tallest Ever Horse?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

How Tall Was The World’s Tallest Ever Horse?

The stonking stallion was of staggering proportions.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share1Shares
a photo of a shire horse wearing a yoke and harness standing on profile on a small British street. There are small children sitting and standing in the background.

This is a big horse, but you need to think bigger if you're thinking about Sampson, the world's tallest recorded horse. 

Image credit: david muscroft/Shutterstock.com

Once upon a time, there was a horse called Sampson. A shire gelding born in Bedfordshire, England, in 1846, Sampson was special for one reason – he was a really big deal.

Shire horses are known to be pretty large beasts. They are a British breed of draft horses that are valued for their strength, especially for pulling farming equipment or, historically, for towing barges along canals. These horses also have a close history with the brewing industry, as they used to lug brewer’s drays for delivering beer.

Advertisement

Today, working horses like shires still perform various tasks, but they are also bred for recreational purposes, such as riding and showing.

As is clear from simply looking at one, shire horses are big animals. The average height of a stallion at the point known as the “withers”, the ridge between the horse’s shoulder blades, is between around 163 centimeters (64 inches or 16 hands) and 183 centimeters (72 inches or 18 hands), with mares generally falling to the lower end. The weight of these horses can vary from 816 to 1,088 kilograms (1,800 to 2,400 pounds).

Now enters Sampson. When he walked into the stable, all the other horses had long faces, because he truly was a monster.

There isn’t much information about Sampson out there, which is a shame given his achievement. But according to Guinness World Records, Sampson was 219 centimeters (86 inches or 21.5 hands) tall. That’s about 1.5 Danny Devitos in height, or just under the height of André the Giant, who was 224 centimeters (7 feet 4 inches) tall.

Advertisement

Sampson also neighed weighed, 1,524 kilograms (3,360 lbs), which is more than the weight of a Toyota Corolla.

After he was crowned the world’s tallest horse, Samson was renamed Mammoth – a far more appropriate name for such a beast.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • horses,

  • history,

  • guinness world records,

  • equine,

  • Damn that's a big horse

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

In Under 70 Years, The Way We View Earth Has Massively ChangedAn image of the Earth's globe focusing on the Americas and the pacific showing a A hurricane like storm near mexico
natureplanet earth

In Under 70 Years, The Way We View Earth Has Massively Changed

clock3 hours ago
share14
Can Peacocks Fly?a peacock with its feathers spread
natureanimals

Can Peacocks Fly?

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share8
Goliath Birdeater: The Biggest Spider In The World, Or Is It?Goliath birdeater (Theraphosa blondi) to the tarantula family Theraphosidae. Amazon forest near Presidente Figueiredo, Amazon – Brazil
naturecreepy crawlies

Goliath Birdeater: The Biggest Spider In The World, Or Is It?

clock4 hours ago
share69