Geese Decapitated And Hit By Car On Idaho Road, Sparking Investigation By Wildlife Authorities

A road lined with decapitated geese – and their babies – has sparked an investigation by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game

clockJul 18 2022, 13:10 UTC
Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White investigates scene where multiple adult Canada geese with goslings were killed by a vehicle on Bloomington Bottoms Road near Bloomington over 4th of July weekend.
Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White investigates scene where multiple adult Canada geese with goslings were killed by a vehicle on Bloomington Bottoms Road near Bloomington over 4th of July weekend. Image credit: Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game

Warning: This article contains images some people may find distressing. 

A gaggle of dead and decapitated geese was found in Idaho after the 4th of July weekend in what wildlife authorities suspect may have been a malicious attack by a human. 

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) says that three groups of Canadian geese and their goslings were hit by a car along a 183-meter (200-yard) stretch of road in Bloomington, Bear Lake County. In each location, the heads of many of the dead geese were removed and taken from the scene.

Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White investigates a decapitated Canada goose carcass in Idaho.
Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White investigates a decapitated Canada goose carcass. Image credit: Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game


Struck by the grisliness of the crime, the IDFG has asked anyone with any information on the incident to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. 

“Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are available to those with information that leads to an arrest,” they said in a press release

The Canada goose (Branta canadensis) is native to North America but has been introduced to other parts of the world. Some populations breed in Canada and the northern United States in the summer months and can migrate down as far as the southern US and northern Mexico during the winter. Other populations of the bird species can be found in Idaho all year round and are extremely common in the state. 

It is legal to hunt Canada geese in Idaho, but people must follow a number of rules and regulations.

Heads were removed from many of the dead geese - like this one - and taken from the scene in Idaho.
Heads were removed from many of the dead geese - like this one - and taken from the scene. Image credit: Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game


ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

