Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Extinct Termites Caught Mid-Sexy Time In 38-Million-Year-Old Amber

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Extinct Termites Caught Mid-Sexy Time In 38-Million-Year-Old Amber

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

Extinct Termites Caught Mid-Sexy Time In 38-Million-Year-Old Amber

What a way to find out your termite partner is cheating on you.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share11Shares
A pair of extinct termites engaging in courtship behaviour entrapped in prehistoric Amber.

The pair of entrapped termites engaging in an... interesting position. 

Image credit: N. Mizumoto et al/PNAS (2024)

Some 38 million years ago, a termite couple snuck off to engage in some prehistoric sexy time, only to be swamped in tree resin and immortalized in amber for eternity. How embarrassing. 

This incredible 38-million-year-old amber specimen was unearthed at the Yantarny mine in Kaliningrad, Russia. Inside the clear specimen, you can see two members of the extinct species Electrotermes affinis engaging in courtship behavior.

Advertisement

“Termite fossils are very common, but this piece was unique because it contains a pair. I have seen hundreds of fossils with termites enclosed, but never a pair.” Dr Aleš Buček, study author and head of the Laboratory of Insect Symbiosis at the Czech Academy of Sciences, said in a statement.

The position of the pair is unusual – and not just because they were trying to “spice things up” in the bedroom. 

Today’s termites typically engage in courtship behavior called “tandem running,” in which they line up vertically with the male’s mouth touching the female’s backside. However, this unfortunate duo became stuck side-by-side with the female’s mouthparts touching the tip of the male’s abdomen.

Was this just how extinct termite species did things? Or did their awkward death change their behavior?

Two extinct termites entrapped in amber engaging in courtship behaviour.
The full-sized image of the image above.
Image credit: N. Mizumoto et al/PNAS (2024)


To find out, researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology carried out a few experiments involving living termites. The team laid out mating pairs of termites on sticky paper to imitate the process of becoming stuck in gloopy tree resin, hoping to see how their behavior became altered. 

The experiments revealed that being stuck on the tape resulted in the mating pairs ending up in a very similar position to the pair that were entrapped in the amber. When the sticky situation emerged, the partners did not split from each other – isn’t that cute? – but the female did turn around and move towards the male, resulting in this unexpected position. 

“If a pair encounters a predator, they usually escape but I think on a sticky surface they do not realize the danger and get trapped,” explained Dr Nobuaki Mizumoto, currently working as an assistant professor at Auburn University.

Advertisement

Famed for its gorgeous orange color, amber is simply fossilized tree resin. It’s fairly remarkable how many amber specimens have been found with wildlife entrapped within them, providing modern-day observers with a crystal clear insight into their forms and behavior. 

It isn’t always just bugs, either. Scientists have discovered examples of extinct baby bird feathers stuck in ancient amber, as well as 50-million-year-old mushrooms growing out of an ant's butthole. Isn’t nature beautiful sometimes?

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • fossils,

  • amber,

  • termites,

  • courtship,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High WindsTumbleweed on a US road.
natureplants

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High Winds

clock52 minutes ago
Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean CrustA map of the south of Spain and the north of Morocco showing a series of concentric red circles converging at the point where the 2010 earthquake occurred.
natureplanet earth

Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean Crust

clock57 minutes ago
Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic MysteryColossal squid specimin in a tank full of yellow water. A tentacle is laid at the bottom while the main body extends from the left.
natureanimals

Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic Mystery

clock1 hour ago