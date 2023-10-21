Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Earth's Deepest Enigma Burns Far Beneath Your Feet"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Earth's Deepest Enigma Burns Far Beneath Your Feet

Earth's inner core is like another world.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments2Comments
share240Shares
An illustration of Earth in space showing its four primary layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core

The earth is made up of four primary layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core. 

Image credit: Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock.com

Thousands of kilometers below your feet, there lies a red-hot ball of solid iron. Simply known as Earth’s inner core, the metallic heart of our planet remains relatively enigmatic despite the advances of modern science.

The innermost depths of our planet are too distant, not to mention too hot, to probe and collect samples from. The deepest hole ever dug by humans is the 12,263 meters (40,230 feet) deep Kola Superdeep Borehole, built in northwestern Russia during the Cold War. So, in other words, we’ve barely scratched the surface of Earth’s depths. 

Advertisement

However, scientists can gain some sturdy insights into the nature of the inner core by measuring things like seismic waves and magnetic field studies.

The inner core starts at approximately 5,150 kilometers (about 3,200 miles) below the Earth's surface. It consists of a metallic sphere that has a radius of about 1,216 kilometers (755 miles), roughly the size of Pluto. 

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

In 1936, Danish seismologist Inge Lehmann suggested that Earth’s center consisted of a solid inner core surrounded by a liquid outer core. Her bold theory was proven correct decades later when seismographs detected waves deflecting off the solid inner core. Just as Lehmann predicted, the solid inner core is then surrounded by a liquid outer core, then the rocky mantle, and finally the crust.

Scientists still don’t really know what the inner core is made of, although the current consensus says it’s primarily an iron alloy with significant quantities of nickel and very small amounts of elements like chromium, manganese, phosphorus, and cobalt. 

Advertisement

It’s no exaggeration to say it’s like another planet down there. Temperatures soar at around 5,430°C (9,800°F) – about the temperature at the surface of the Sun – and pressure clocks in at nearly 3.6 million atmospheres. These temperatures would usually be hot enough to melt iron and nickel into a liquid, but the immense pressure keeps them in a solid state.

Weirdly, the inner core doesn't seem to rotate uniformly with the rest of the Earth. In the 1990s, research suggested that Earth’s inner corner undergoes a super-rotation, in which the inner core rotates slightly faster than the rest of the planet. While the reason for this super-rotation is not fully understood, it might have something to do with Earth's magnetic field and the flow of molten iron in the outer core. 

Earth is estimated to be 4.54 billion years old, but it’s believed the inner core only formed 1 billion years ago when a super-hot iron nugget spontaneously began to crystallize inside the core’s liquid center.

The inner core has managed to remain red-hot for a billion years thanks to several processes. One of the most important is left-over heat from planetary formation when early Earth was an inhospitable ball of molten lava. Further heat is likely to be added to the inner core thanks to the decay of radioactive elements that have been naturally laced throughout Earth’s inner structure.

Advertisement

New discoveries about the inner core are constantly arising from the deep. In October 2023, a team of Chinese scientists reported findings that might indicate the supposedly solid inner core is slightly squishy due to its wandering iron atoms.

Who knows what other findings might emerge in the coming future, but Earth's inner core is sure to be full of surprises. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • earth,

  • iron,

  • planet,

  • inner core,

  • planet earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock3 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock4 hours ago
share9