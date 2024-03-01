Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Dehydrating The Stratosphere Could Help Ease Climate Change, Scientists Suggest

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Dehydrating The Stratosphere Could Help Ease Climate Change, Scientists Suggest

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Dehydrating The Stratosphere Could Help Ease Climate Change, Scientists Suggest

Geoengineering is a risky business, however.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share1Shares
A view of Earth's blue sky atmosphere above majestic clouds

The troposphere, the lowest region of the atmosphere, contains 99 percent of the water vapor in the atmosphere.

Image credit: Kaushik Panchal/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have been pondering whether intentionally drying the Earth’s stratosphere could be a way to tackle the climate crisis (other than, y’know, stop burning ridiculous amounts of fossil fuels).

When people talk about greenhouse gases, you probably imagine carbon dioxide and methane, two of the most problematic emissions pumped out by human industrial activity. However, natural water vapor is actually the most abundant greenhouse gas and traps a huge amount of heat in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Advertisement

In a new study, scientists at the NOAA Chemical Sciences Laboratory question whether it would be hypothetically possible to cool the Earth by dehydrating the stratosphere, the upper part of the atmosphere, to remove this heat-trapping water vapor. 

One way to do this would be spraying parts of the atmosphere with small particles, which provide a surface for the moisture to condense into ice crystals and eventually cause rain, thereby draining the atmosphere of water vapor.

"Pure water vapor doesn't readily form ice crystals. It helps to have a seed, a dust particle for example, for ice to form around," Joshua Schwarz, lead study author and a research physicist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Chemical Sciences Laboratory, said in a statement.

A lot of water vapor enters the atmosphere around the tropics where warm temperatures encourage evaporation. Armed with this knowledge, the team argues that a key target for the plan could be the Western Pacific Cold Point (WCP), an Australia-sized region that acts as a major gateway for water vapor that is carried into the stratosphere.

Advertisement

Using observational data and computer models, the scientists worked out how dispersing ice nuclei into the supersaturated air of the WCP would have an impact on the wider climate.

They concluded that the novel geoengineering scheme could help to cool the planet, although not enough to counteract the mammoth impact of human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's a very small effect," added Schwarz.

While not enough to mitigate climate change alone, the researchers conclude that this technique could be “valuable as an element within a larger portfolio of climate intervention strategies.”

Advertisement

However, the prospect of solving our planet’s environmental woes using geoengineering is deeply controversial because meddling with complex systems, like Earth’s climate, can easily have unforeseen consequences. It’s also not addressing the fundamental issue of fossil fuel use, like remedying symptoms without treating the disease.

Given these dangers, a group of scientists have called on governments to place a global moratorium on efforts to geoengineer the planet’s climate.

The study is published in Science Advances

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • atmosphere,

  • stratosphere,

  • environment,

  • rain,

  • water vapor,

  • Geoengineering

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Watch Infamous Killer Whale Devour A Great White Shark In Under 2 MinutesShark carcass
natureanimals

Watch Infamous Killer Whale Devour A Great White Shark In Under 2 Minutes

clock2 hours ago
Why Did Dinosaurs Like T. Rex Have Such Tiny Arms?T. rex tiny arms
natureNature

Why Did Dinosaurs Like T. Rex Have Such Tiny Arms?

clock8 hours ago
comments2
share49
A New Genus Of Plants Has Been Discovered, And Boy Is It StrangeRelictithismia kimotsukiensis flower
natureplants

A New Genus Of Plants Has Been Discovered, And Boy Is It Strange

clock9 hours ago
share43