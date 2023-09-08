Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Crows Hold “Funerals” For Their Dead, But The Service Can Get Weird"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Crows Hold “Funerals” For Their Dead, But The Service Can Get Weird

A murder of crows will gather round to observe their dead.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

comments1Comment
share10Shares
crow funeral

Crows are one of several social non-human animals that are acutely aware of death.

Image credit: SimoneAmi / Shutterstock.com

Crows have a peculiar response to death. Folklore states they hold court to decide an individual bird’s capital fate, likely spurred on by observations of groups of crows – that come with the goth collective noun of “a murder of crows” – standing around a dead bird. This does happen but not in the way people used to think. The weird truth is, crows hold their own kinds of “funerals” when a group member dies.

It falls under a peculiar realm of science known as corvid thanatology, with corvid referring to the group of birds that contains crows, magpies, ravens, and jays. Also known as, the creepily clever birds. Thanatology is the study of death and the practices surrounding it (hence Thanos, and his Avengers antics), so combine the two and you get an approximation of “crow funerals”.

Advertisement

Crows will gather around other crows that have died, which is just one of the reasons people started thinking of them as a murder of crows. The purpose of their “funerals” is more investigative than your typical human death party, however, as it’s thought observing the dead can enable them to establish if there’s a lingering threat they need to know about.

When a crow finds another dead crow, they’ll often make alarm calls or a series of loud scolds (a kind of vocalization) to bring the death to the attention of other crows. These alarm calls trigger mobbing, a behavior that sees the crows gather around the carcass and scold, and this can go on for 15 to 20 minutes

boook svg

Related Stories

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine Heatwavesarrow
A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Hugearrow
A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boatsarrow

During this time, their big brains are whirring away trying to work out what happened so they can avoid the same fate. Sometimes things do get a bit weird, mind. Necrophilia isn't a classic segment of funerals.

Advertisement

It's almost ironic that crows have become so synonymous with death to humans, because in reality they go out of their way to avoid it. One of the weirder methodologies we’ve come across was an awesome study that put crows’ fear of death and danger to the test by getting human participants to don masks and wander around wielding taxidermy birds that would look dead to local crows.

Getting the masked-up “bird murderers” to stand near feeding stations revealed crows would scold when they saw them, with the behavior being most pronounced when the human was accompanied by a dead crow and a hawk – a common predator of crows. They were less fussed when the humans were carrying dead pigeons.

When specific masks were associated with holding dead crows, even if they were face-swapped onto different bodies, the birds built an association between that face and crow death. The study, which took place across more than 100 sites in Washington State, revealed a crow would consider that face a threat for up to six weeks, even if it later walked out not holding a dead crow in its hands.

Pretty weird as taxidermy bird studies go, but then just get a load of these dead-bird drones.

Advertisement

Death has a profound effect on crows’ brains, too, as an imaging study found that the sight of a dead member of their species stimulates the part of the brain used in making complex decisions, rather than instinctive reactions. We might not know what the crows are thinking, but they are thinking. And after all, what’s a funeral if not a gathering for contemplation?

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • birds,

  • death,

  • crow,

  • funerals,

  • corvid

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine HeatwavesA photo of a dead coral reef devoid of sea life.
natureclimate

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine Heatwaves

clock9 minutes ago
A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Hugeyosemite new crack
natureenvironment

A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Huge

clock52 minutes ago
A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boatsfloating island wisconsin
natureenvironment

A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boats

clock1 hour ago