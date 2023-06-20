Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Raven Vs Crow: Do You Know The Difference?

Proceed with cawtion.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share560Shares
American crow on the left and common raven on the right in a grass background

Both members of the same genus but can you tell them apart?

Image Credit: Andriy Solovyov/Shutterstock, Fernando Losada Rodríguez via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), Mdf via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0), edited by IFLScience. 

Prepare to enter the fascinating world of corvids, this beady-eyed and extremely clever family of birds are common across the world, but can you tell a raven from a crow, and are you savvy enough to know the difference? A note before we begin: these are American crows (Corvus brachyrhynchos)  and common ravens (Corvus corax), read to the end to learn about the other species in this fascinating family.

Let’s start with the raven

Ravens are larger than crows. In general, common ravens weigh between 690 grams and 2 kilograms (1.5 to 4.4 pounds) and also possess bigger bills and a signature tail shape. In flight, raven tails are wedge-shaped, whereas crows have fan-shaped tails. Ravens have a group of throat feathers known as “hackles”, which are prominent, while crows have smoother throat plumage. 

Advertisement

While crow and raven distribution does overlap in North America, crows are common across towns and cities, whereas it is much rarer to see a raven in an urban environment. Another way to tell the difference is by the calls of each bird: ravens are famous for their deep croaky call “gronk-gronk” while crows have the more typical "caw-caw" noise. 

Moving onto crows

Crows are usually seen in larger groups, while ravens tend to travel in pairs. On average, crows have a lifespan of around seven to eight years in the wild, while ravens can live between 10 and 15 years. 

Related Stories
boook svgSee Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization
boook svgWhat Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?
boook svgStaggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA Visualization

Much smaller than a raven, crows are around a pigeon sized, whereas ravens are closer in size to a red-tailed hawk according to the Audubon Society.

Some honorable mentions

There are around 120 species in the Corvidae family, which includes not just the genus Corvus, with the crows and ravens, but jackdaws, rooks, choughs, magpies, and jays among many others. 

Advertisement

In the UK, a crow would most likely be a carrion crow (Corvus corone), which is a common garden species, and also all black like the raven and the American crow.  Also in the all-black Corvidae club are jackdaws, these smaller birds have bright white eyes that make them more easily distinguishable from the other species. 

If you'd like to test your newfound corvid knowledge, check out the Twitter game #CrowOrNo

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • birds,

  • corvidae,

  • crow,

  • corvid,

  • raven

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA VisualizationA snapshot from late february 2021 showing the northern hemisphere covered in co2 emissions while most of the southern is clear apart from ocean emission in the antarctica
natureclimate

See Where The Planet's Carbon Dioxide Comes From In Incredible NASA Visualization

clockJun 20 2023
share16
What Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?Zootoca vivipara
natureanimals

What Came First: The Chicken, The Egg, Or Reptile Live Birth?

clockJun 20 2023
comments1
share84
Staggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA VisualizationA NASA Scientific Visualization Studio animation showing global sea level rise since 1993.
natureenvironment

Staggering Rise Of Earth's Sea Level Seen In New NASA Visualization

clockJun 20 2023
comments7
share1.1k