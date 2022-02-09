Chris Carpineti



Senior Video Editor

Chris is a video editor, photographer, gamer, and Welshman. His passion for editing and creative arts started as a teenager, and he studied film and television production at university. He’s been a leading video creator at IFLScience since 2015, and also produces content for our social media channels. In his spare time, he hosts and produces two podcasts and video series: Raidercast, based around Tomb Raider and gaming, and The Astroholic Explains, an astronomy-based podcast which he makes with his husband and fellow IFLS-er Alfredo. He loves all things Tolkien, Star Wars, and David Lynch.