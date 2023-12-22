Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Brand New Species Of Asian Pit Viper Discovered In Myanmar With Surprising Coloration"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Brand New Species Of Asian Pit Viper Discovered In Myanmar With Surprising Coloration

The variation in colors between individuals let to ideas it might be a hybrid.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

Green snake on a branch at night with stunning light and dark green scales.

Meet the Ayeyarwady pit viper!

Image credit: Wolfgang Wüster - CC BY

Snake species come in all shapes and sizes, from enormous pythons to horned snakes slithering through the desert. In the snake world, it can be especially difficult to tell a new species from existing ones – many members of the same species can look physically very different, with variations in colors along their bodies. However, a new study has identified a new species of pit viper from Myanmar, and it is both a bright green and dark green stunner depending on which individual you catch a glimpse of.  

The genus Trimeresurus consists of such snakes with a large range of variation in appearance, also called morphology. 

Advertisement

"Asian pit vipers of the genus Trimeresurus are notoriously difficult to tell apart, because they run the gamut of morphological variation. Some groups contain multiple species that look alike, while others may look very different but are actually the same species," said Dr Chan Kin Onn, herpetologist and lead author of the study in a statement

Brown and red snake on a leaf at night with brown eyes.
The mangrove pit viper can be a range of colors but never green.
© Chee Koi Jun via iNaturalist, some rights reserved (CC-BY-NC)


Both the north and south sides of Myanmar are home to a species of pit viper. In the north, the redtail pit viper (Trimeresurus erythrurus) is identified by its green body with few other markings. In the south, the mangrove pit viper (Trimeresurus purpureomaculatus) occurs in a range of colors including yellow, brown, and black – but is never green. The mangrove pit viper also has a more blotchy pattern on its body.

Very bright green snake in tree at night. Bright yellow eyes.
Trimeresurus erythrurus is always green with no blotches.
Image Credit: © Prosenjit Dawn Via INAturalist, some rights reserved (CC-BY-NC)


Between these two populations is a third snake species living in the central area of Myanmar with an appearance of halfway between the two. 

"This mysterious population in central Myanmar baffled us and we initially thought that it could be a hybrid population," the researchers said. The team worked out in a different paper that this third population was not a hybrid but a genetically different species.

Advertisement

This new species had some extra confusing characteristics just to make things more interesting. Certain populations were dark green with blotches, making it easy to tell apart from the mangrove viper and the redtail pit viper. Other members of the same new species were bright green green with no blotches and looked almost exactly the same as the redtail pit viper. 

"This is an interesting phenomenon, where one species is simultaneously similar and different from its closest relative (the redtail pit viper). We think that at some point in the past, the new species may have exchanged genes with the redtail pit viper from the north and the mangrove pit viper from the south," said Dr Chan.

This new centrally based species has been named the Ayeyarwady pit-viper (Trimeresurus ayeyarwadyensis) after the largest river in Myanamar. 

The paper is published in the journal Zookeys

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • new species,

  • animals,

  • myanmar,

  • snakes,

  • reptiles

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Five Things You Probably Have Wrong About The T. RexYoung boy imitating a dinosaur toy while lying on the floor in his play area.
natureanimals

Five Things You Probably Have Wrong About The T. Rex

clock3 hours ago
share3
Mystery Orbs, Tree-Dwelling Shrimp, And Moon-Worshiping Hammerhead Sharks: The Rich Tapestry Of 2023’s Animal Newsmystery golden orb, feather sea star, hammerhead shark photo montage
natureanimals

Mystery Orbs, Tree-Dwelling Shrimp, And Moon-Worshiping Hammerhead Sharks: The Rich Tapestry Of 2023’s Animal News

clock22 hours ago
share140
Contaminants From Sunscreen Found In Arctic Snow For First Timewhite cosmetic tube with silver lid on snow partially melted on dark blue background
natureenvironment

Contaminants From Sunscreen Found In Arctic Snow For First Time

clock22 hours ago
share260