Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

""Blood of Earth" Photographed By Astronauts Onboard The ISS"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

"Blood of Earth" Photographed By Astronauts Onboard The ISS

An omen of end times or just some microscopic shenanigans?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share110Shares
The reddish-brown waters of the Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar on September 30, 2023

The reddish-brown waters of the Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar on September 30, 2023.

Image credit: ISS/NASA

When astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are cruising over 400 kilometers (250 miles) above Earth’s surface, it’s not unusual to see the bloody sight of the planet oozing with a gory red fluid. There are a bunch of causes behind this phenomenon (none of which involve the spilling of blood, to our knowledge). 

As explained by NASA Earth Observatory, these two images (above and below) were captured using a humble Nikon digital camera in September 2023 by a member of the Expedition 69 crew and another of the Expedition 70 crew. 

Advertisement

The first, shot on September 7, shows the Laguna Colorada in the Bolivian Andes running down the side of South America. Here, the rusty red hue is the result of red algae booming in the wake of optimal environmental conditions, most notably its hyper-salty shallow waters.

The Laguna Colorada, or Red Lagoon, in the he Bolivian Andes on September 7, 2023
The Laguna Colorada, or Red Lagoon, in the Bolivian Andes on September 7, 2023.
Image credit: ISS/NASA

A similar process happens in bodies of water elsewhere in the world, such as the Great Salt Lake in Utah which frequently takes on a deep-pink hue. It might even be the reason why the Bible talks of the River Nile running with the blood in times of plague and strife. 

boook svg

Related Stories

China Might Need To Build Another "Great Wall"arrow
There’s A Dark Side To Keeping Your Lawn Lush And Greenarrow
Origins Of Last Pre-Human Primate To Inhabit North America Explainedarrow

The second photo, taken on September 30, shows the Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar. Although the waters look similar, a different process is causing its coloration. In this instance, the river is running red due to iron-rich sediment in its waters. 

This is a similar process to the infamous Blood Falls of East Antarctica. This visually arresting site was first seen by humans in 1911 by British explorer Thomas Griffith "Grif" Taylor during one of the early Antarctic expeditions by Europeans. At the time, Grif and his crew thought the vibrant color was due to red algae – and understandably so. 

Advertisement

However, a study in 2023 found that analyzed samples of Blood Falls' water and found an abundance of iron-rich nanospheres that turn red when oxidized.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • iss,

  • astronaut,

  • iron,

  • planet earth,

  • river,

  • natural world,

  • red algae,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

China Might Need To Build Another "Great Wall"The Great Wall of China, forested and historical structure on the skyline.
natureenvironment

China Might Need To Build Another "Great Wall"

clock11 hours ago
share38
There’s A Dark Side To Keeping Your Lawn Lush And GreenClose up of bright green lawn grass in front of a blurred typical American style house with a flag.
natureenvironment

There’s A Dark Side To Keeping Your Lawn Lush And Green

clock13 hours ago
comments1
share76
Origins Of Last Pre-Human Primate To Inhabit North America ExplainedArtist's reconstruction of Ekgmowechashala, which has been found to be a relative of China's Palaehodites
natureanimals

Origins Of Last Pre-Human Primate To Inhabit North America Explained

clock14 hours ago
comments1
share49