Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A Stunning Underground Galaxy of Glowworms"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

A Stunning Underground Galaxy of Glowworms

The Waitomo Caves in New Zealand boast a unique, luminescent display of glowworms – and some killer acoustics to boot.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share5Shares
Two people stand looking up at the ceiling of a cave, which is covered in glowing blue dots.

Standing above, you’d never know that below lies a complex system of caves and streams with ceilings lined with a galaxy of glowworms.

Image credit: MarcelStrelow/iStock 

This article first appeared in Issue 13 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS.

Did you know that one of the best places on Earth to enjoy opera is inside a cave? It sounds weird, but it’s true: the acoustics of New Zealand’s Waitomo Caves are off the charts. That’s why, back in 2021, an intimate performance by celebrated Kiwi tenor Geoff Sewell was held inside the tallest chamber of the cave system, which is known as “the Cathedral” for its famous resonation.

Advertisement

Waitomo is also known as the glowworm caves, and the light show is arguably just as arresting. Its ceilings glitter like a biological galaxy made up of thousands of the glowworm Arachnocampa luminosa, which is unique to New Zealand.

As the larvae of fungus gnats, these insects undergo a considerable glow-down when they develop into adults, but glow throughout their glory years. During this time, they enjoy damp areas of forests, streams, and a good ol’ wet cave. This is why their Māori name is “titiwai”, meaning “projected over water”.

boook svg

Related Stories

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Timearrow
Thought Unicorns Don't Exist? Turns Out They Live In A Chinese Cavearrow
Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Placesarrow

Like other glowworms and fireflies, A. luminosa is capable of creating bioluminescent displays of green and blue, but it wasn’t until 2018 that scientists actually pinned down the chemistry behind the phenomenon.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month.

Researchers isolated and characterized the molecular components of the glowworm’s luciferase-luciferin system.  This revealed the purified luciferase enzyme is in the same protein family as firefly luciferase, but its substrate is entirely different. The discovery demonstrated how this glowing gold dust has evolved independently from the same family of enzymes to produce light, even if it involves using structurally different luciferins.

Advertisement

But enough chemistry, what about those sexy caves? 

Waitomo is divided into two levels, with the upper half being dry and full of delicate cave formations formed over 30 million years. Meanwhile, the lower half is a complex system of water-filled stream passages filled with glittering glow worms that eventually lead to the tallest chamber in the cave: the Cathedral.

While the glowworms work hard, complex cave systems work harder, and navigating Waitomo can be difficult and slippery. It’s therefore not recommended you venture into Waitomo alone, but there are plenty of tours that will guide you through this other-worldly experience.

CURIOUS magazine is a digital magazine from IFLScience featuring interviews, experts, deep dives, fun facts, news, book excerpts, and much more. Issue 16 is out now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • bioluminescence,

  • New Zealand,

  • caves,

  • glow worms,

  • gnats,

  • curious

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Timemale and female lion lying together on a rock
natureanimals

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Time

clock2 hours ago
comments1
Thought Unicorns Don't Exist? Turns Out They Live In A Chinese CaveVery pale white and pink cave fish with distinct horn above it's face. Tiny eyes that can hardly be seen. On a background of grey rocks and pebbles.
natureanimals

Thought Unicorns Don't Exist? Turns Out They Live In A Chinese Cave

clock2 hours ago
comments1
Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Placescartoon rat with thought bubble showing tropical island
natureanimals

Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Places

clock21 hours ago
share310