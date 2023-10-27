Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A Typhoon Swept Up A Bird For 11 Hours And Dumped It 1,000 Miles Away"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

A Typhoon Swept Up A Bird For 11 Hours And Dumped It 1,000 Miles Away

Shearwaters don't typically soar much above 100 meters (328 feet), this one went to almost 5,000 (16,400 feet).

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

a striped shearwater bird flying at sea

It’s possible the bird chose to ride it out until the typhoon was back over the ocean.

Image credit: allenlyu via iNaturalist, CC BY-NC 4.0

A typhoon took a shearwater bird on an epic journey when it swept up the bird, beginning an 11-hour journey that saw the bird complete five full circular loops. Tracking data revealed that the unfortunate male reached speeds of 90 to 170 kilometers per hour (55.2 to 105.6 miles per hour) soaring to an altitude of 4,700 meters (15,400 feet).

Shearwater birds typically fly at very low altitudes, cruising above the ocean at speeds of around 10 to 60 km/h (6.2 to 37.3 mph), rarely topping 100 meters (328 feet) above the sea’s surface. However, that all changed one very fateful day for a male shearwater that had been tagged by scientists.

Advertisement

While most seabirds tend to avoid storms, an unlucky male got swept up by Typhoon Faxai, a beast that barreled into southeastern Japan with windspeeds of almost 200 km/h (124.3 mph). Over the next 11 hours, the bird would complete five loops of the typhoon that was about 50 to 80 kilometers (31 to 50 miles) in diameter, traveling a total distance of 1,146 kilometers (712 miles).

Perhaps the most shocking statistic is that the shearwater burst through its typical flying altitude of 100 meters to almost 5,000 (16,400 feet). For some seabirds, this is a tactic they use to avoid passing storms. Red-footed boobies and great frigatebirds are two species that employ this approach, ascending so high that the storm passes underneath them.

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

Pelicans take a more grounded approach, refusing to fly until the storm has passed by. Other pelagic birds take a more hands-on approach, flying toward the eye of the cyclone. Research has found that shearwaters do this, possibly as a way of avoiding risky wind vectors that could sweep them onshore, but if that’s what our male was going for – it didn’t work out too well.

The tracking data showed that he was carried over mainland Japan before Typhoon Faxai swung back into the Pacific Ocean. In a release, the Ecological Society of America suggests it's possible that this may explain why the bird stayed in the storm for so long. While impossible to know for certain, the bird may have been able to escape but decided to ride it out until the typhoon was back over water again.

Advertisement

It sounds insane to us ground-dwelling mammals but flying low over land can be a dangerous place. Everything from buildings to powerlines and vehicles represents a strike risk, and if they end up on the ground they are vulnerable to predation.

A lucky escape for our shearwater then, but its extraordinary journey may become less unusual for birds under the changing climate. It’s projected that powerful storms are going to become more frequent on a warming planet, raising questions about their limits to ride out the storm.

The study is published in Ecology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • animals,

  • birds,

  • storm,

  • typhoon,

  • seabirds

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock59 minutes ago
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock1 hour ago
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock1 hour ago
share6