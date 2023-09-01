Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"37 Percent Of US Dog Owners Think Vaccines Will Give Their Dog Autism"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

37 Percent Of US Dog Owners Think Vaccines Will Give Their Dog Autism

Vaccine hesitancy has gone, quite literally, to the dogs.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

comments1Comment
share1Shares
Vet holding a syringe with a vaccine near a big white dog.

Some dog owners have become wary about vaccinating their fluffy friends.

Image Credit: RossHelen/Shutterstock.com

A new study has found that dog owners in the US have become increasingly skeptical of vaccinating their canine companions.

The growth of the anti-vax movement was one of the most notable outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, even reaching the point where social media platforms had to expand their medical misinformation policies to cover all vaccines. According to new research, vaccine hesitancy may now have spread to dog ownership too.

Advertisement

Dogs are the most popular pets in the US — 45 percent of American households own one. Most states in the US also require these furry friends to be vaccinated against rabies, a serious infection that can affect both dogs and humans.

Researchers found that 30 percent of the 2,200 dog owners surveyed believed that canine vaccines were medically unnecessary and more than 20 percent believed that they were ineffective. Nearly 40 percent believed dog vaccinations to be unsafe, with 37 percent expressing the belief that some vaccines could even cause "canine autism", despite no scientific evidence for vaccines causing this in dogs or humans.

In total, over half of the dog owners surveyed expressed some degree of canine vaccine hesitancy. The survey also found evidence of a “spillover” effect: those who already had negative views about vaccinations in humans were more likely to hold a negative opinion towards vaccinating their dogs, too. This could have implications for dogs and humans alike.

“If non-vaccination were to become more common, our pets, vets, and even our friends and family risk coming into contact with vaccine-preventable diseases.” said the study’s lead, Matt Motta, in a statement.

Advertisement

Once a dog contracts rabies, for example, things can quickly get nasty. Affecting the central nervous system, the viral infection can lead to aggressive behavior, progressive paralysis, seizures, and eventually, death. As rabies is a zoonotic virus, humans who get bitten by an infected dog can also be infected. The prospects are pretty awful for people too — canine-mediated rabies kills an estimated 59,000 people globally each year.

The study highlighted the particular risk of non-vaccination to veterinary healthcare providers.

“When a staff member is bitten by an animal, there is always concern for infection or trauma, but the seriousness of the situation escalates if the animal is unvaccinated or overdue for its rabies vaccine,” said study co-author Gabriella Motta.

The authors highlighted some limitations to their research, including that the method used to measure vaccine hesitancy was only one of many. They hope that future studies will expand upon the current findings and provide further evidence as to how widespread pet anti-vax beliefs have become.

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Vaccine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • dogs,

  • anti-vaccination,

  • rabies,

  • Pets,

  • anti-vaxxers

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

That "Gross" Black Nub On The End Of A Banana Isn’t A Seedblack bit in a banana
natureplants

That "Gross" Black Nub On The End Of A Banana Isn’t A Seed

clock2 hours ago
share1
What Are Baby Platypuses Called?Adult platypus face and bill in a river.
natureanimals

What Are Baby Platypuses Called?

clock3 hours ago
share9
Incredible Rare Lenticular Cloud Over Volcano Shortlisted For Photography Awardlenticular cloud lit from within by lava from the volcano it surrounds
natureclimate

Incredible Rare Lenticular Cloud Over Volcano Shortlisted For Photography Award

clock3 hours ago
share18