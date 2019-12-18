Zika Vaccine Shown To Protect Monkey Fetuses As Human Trial Underway

Writing in Science Translational Medicine, researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases say the monkey trial will help support the case for approving a vaccine in humans. Outside of a laboratory, a person may be immunized for months or years before encountering the pathogen. To mimic this real-world scenario, researchers vaccinated female macaques with VRC5283 before allowing them to procreate. In all, 13 vaccinated animals and 12 unvaccinated controls became pregnant before being exposed to the virus during their first and second trimesters.

After pregnancy, vaccinated females had lower virus levels present in their blood and improved fetal outcomes; two unvaccinated monkeys lost their fetuses in early pregnancy due to the infection, whereas no vaccinated animals lost theirs. Furthermore, 11 of the 12 offspring from unvaccinated monkeys had detectable Zika virus RNA present in their tissues, but the offspring of vaccinated monkeys did not, suggesting the vaccine may prevent mother-to-fetus transmission.

Macaques are biologically similar to humans, which means the safety and efficacy of new medications on the primates may result in a similar outcome in humans, according to the Max Planck Society.

"There are still many regions of the world where most people are sensitive, and where the mosquito vectors are present. In addition, even in regions with currently high herd immunity, this herd immunity will fade over time. Thus, it is only a matter of time before new outbreaks will happen. We should be prepared for this, especially so that we can protect pregnant women and their fetuses/newborns from the harmful effects of Zika virus infection," said Van Rompay.

Though the animal group sizes were relatively small, the researchers say their work provides a "proof of concept that a Zika virus can be effective during pregnancy" and gives hope for a future vaccine in humans.