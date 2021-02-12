Madison Dapcevich

Staff Writer

Raised on an island in southeast Alaska, Madison is a master of environmental science and a perpetually curious tidepool explorer. She spent a few years working on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. before reporting throughout the Rocky Mountains – before that she was once a deckhand on an Alaskan commercial fishing vessel, but that’s a story for another day. Her experiences have brought her to San Francisco, where she now spends her time writing, reading, and critically (read: obsessively) thinking about all things science. In 2019, she was accepted as a Science Communication Fellow with the Ocean Exploration Trust where she will spend the summer sailing through American Samoa aboard the E/V Nautilus. When not plucking away on a computer keyboard, Madison is either traversing through the backcountry on epic explorations with her border collie, Ruka, or teaching people to get bendy in the yoga studio.