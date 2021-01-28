Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"World's Smallest Chameleon Discovered And It’s "Surprisingly" Well-Endowed"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

World's Smallest Chameleon Discovered And It’s "Surprisingly" Well-Endowed

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

comments1Comment
share7.1kShares
world's smallest chameleon

The males of Brookesia nana are packing surprisingly large genitals. Image courtesy of Frank Glaw

Camouflage is a valuable trait for both predator and prey, but it can be a bit of a pain in the butt for field biologists looking to bump up their numbers for contributions to taxonomy. The search for new species becomes even more difficult when you’re dealing with an animal the size of your fingertip, which is precisely the variety of chameleon described in a new study published in Scientific Reports

So how does one find a leaf-colored speck in an ocean of leaves? “It takes a lot of patience and an eye for it,” co-author Mark D Scherz told IFLScience. “With practice, one can get relatively good at it, but we often work with local guides who are particular experts in finding these tiny chameleons as well.”

Advertisement

Nine years ago, some of the researchers on the new paper described the tiny chameleon, Brookesia micra, for the first time. It was believed back then to be the smallest in the world, but now Scherz and lead author Frank Glaw describe an even smaller new species, Brookesia nana. “'Nana' is derived from the same Latin/Greek root that gave us the prefix 'nano-',” explained Scherz, “Which we apply to things like 'nanotechnology' to indicate very small size.” A fitting name, then, for the world’s smallest chameleon.

It could be argued that this species compensates for what it lacks in size with what the researchers describe as “surprisingly large” genitals. For safekeeping, male chameleons usually tuck in their genitals, which are called hemipenes. Occasionally a male may choose to “air out the bits” and flex them about, and they also get them out for mating. Amazingly, when out and proud, the hemipenes of B. nana are roughly 18.5 percent of its body size.

world's smallest chameleon
The new species is barely the size of your fingertip. Image courtesy of Frank Glaw

Exactly why these tiny chameleons are so blessed is difficult to determine but the researchers suspect it’s the result of females’ substantially larger body size. In order to successfully reproduce, the males’ genitals need to be able to mechanically function with the genitals of the females, making bigger bits beneficial to the survival and genetic continuation of these animals.

B. nana’s hemipenes are one of the longest among the small chameleons, but it doesn’t quite take the top spot. Brookesia tuberculata, which is just 18.3 - 20.1 millimeters from snout-to-vent, has pipped it to the post with a built-in extension on the hemipenes that makes the whole package reach over 30 percent of the male body size. Impressive stuff.

Advertisement

This fun-sized chameleon was recovered in Madagascar, a veritable haven for biodiversity and a common source of new species. “We are constantly identifying new species from Madagascar and describing them,” Scherz said. “Even among the beautiful and charismatic chameleons, there is a huge amount that we still have to learn. Meanwhile, we are also working to understand the evolutionary processes that have given rise to Madagascar's incredible diversity, and the threats that diversity is facing.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?Unlucky buried person standing in natural quicksand river, clay sediments, sinking, drowning quick sand, stuck in the soil, trapped and stuck concept.
natureplanet earth

Is Quicksand Actually As Deadly As Movies Led Us To Believe?

clock1 hour ago
share1
Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Themsunflowers point towards the rising sun
natureplants

Do Plants Sleep? Yes, And One Scientist Is Trying To Anesthetise Them

clock2 hours ago
share8
Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under AntarcticaTwo seals both pulling silly expressions one is fitted with a device on top of it's head used for measuring water metrics like depth and temperature.
natureanimals

Seal Scientists Wearing Funky Hats Discover 2-Kilometer-Deep Canyon Under Antarctica

clock3 hours ago
share180