Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"World's First Report Of A Polar Bear Death From Bird Flu In Alaska"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

World's First Report Of A Polar Bear Death From Bird Flu In Alaska

It is thought the polar bear contracted the disease by eating an infect bird carcass.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Katy Evans

comments2Comments
share460Shares
Sleeping polar bear on sea ice next to water.

This polar bear is only sleeping, but officials believe more could have died from the disease. 

Image Credit: Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock

While polar bears (Ursus maritimus) live in some of the most remote and extreme environmental conditions in the world, that does not protect them from diseases that can spread thousands of miles. The contagious Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 bird flu strain has reached the North Slope Borough near Utqiagvik, one of the northernmost communities in Alaska, and for the first time, has killed a polar bear.

The body was found in October and the cause of death of the bear was confirmed in December by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. “This is the first polar bear case reported, for anywhere,” Dr Bob Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian, told the Alaska Beacon. Officials tested the animal’s body on December 6 and confirmed it had contracted the virus on the same day, according to the Independent

Advertisement

The risk to humans of the bird flu virus is very low, however, the disease has killed millions of birds across North America including wildfowl and domestic poultry. The same strain of the disease is said to be spreading across much of Europe and Asia. The first reports of HPAI in the USA were recorded in January 2022. Also in 2022, a black bear cub was diagnosed with the disease in Bartlett Cove, Glacier Bay National Park where it was eventually euthanized after it developed seizures. Three foxes and a black bear have also died from the disease. 

It is thought that the polar bear near Utqiagvik contracted the disease after it consumed infected meat from dead bird carcasses. According to Dr Gerlach, the cold conditions mean the virus can persist for a while after the death of the host. “If a bird dies of this, especially if it’s kept in a cold environment, the virus can be maintained for a while in the environment,” he said. The Guardian reports Gerlach believes there may have been more polar bear deaths but as they live in such remote places their bodies might never be reported. 

The global population of polar bears is listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List, and are the first animal listed on the US Endangered Animals Species to die from the disease. Polar bears are mainly under threat from diminishing sea ice due to climate change, but this latest development could suggest another very real threat to populations across the world. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • polar bears,

  • bird flu

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Giant Predatory Worms Dating Back 518 Million Years Found In GreenlandA reconstruction of the pelagic ecosystem and the organisms fossilized in Sirius Passet, revealing how Timorebestia was one of the largest predators in the water column more than 518 million years ago
natureanimals

Giant Predatory Worms Dating Back 518 Million Years Found In Greenland

clock3 hours ago
share170
Nanotyrannus Vs Juvenile T. Rex: Is The Decades-Long Debate On “Teenage” Tyrannosaurs Over?Nanotyrannus and juvenile T. rex
natureanimals

Nanotyrannus Vs Juvenile T. Rex: Is The Decades-Long Debate On “Teenage” Tyrannosaurs Over?

clock6 hours ago
share83
Unfortunate Insect Trapped In Amber Found Stuck To 75-Million-Year-Old Dino JawAphid trapped in amber stuck to a dinosaur jawbone
natureanimals

Unfortunate Insect Trapped In Amber Found Stuck To 75-Million-Year-Old Dino Jaw

clock8 hours ago
share33