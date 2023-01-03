Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Woman In India Seeks Help After Developing Large "Horns" On Her Head

It may be outside of local doctors' knowledge, according to reports.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJan 3 2023, 17:35 UTC
Indian woman's "horns"

The woman is in massive pain from the "horns". Image courtesy of Aarti Verma / SWNS

Doctors have been left searching for an answer after a woman in India has developed extremely painful “horns” on the top of her head. The 60-year-old woman developed this condition around three years ago and is now awaiting a senior doctor consultation, though doctors have warned that the condition may be "beyond their understanding", according to reports

The woman is said to be in “unbearable pain” and has now asked the Indian government for help in paying for treatment, which is likely to involve surgery.  

Advertisement

While no expert has been able to provide an opinion on it so far, reports state that a local doctor believes it could be a “siliceous horn”, though there is no verification to back up this idea so far. 

Previous cases of human horns are extremely rare but are generally diagnosed as a cutaneous horn, which are benign or malignant keratinous horns that grow in a conical shape. Such horns are thought to be a result of exposure to radiation or the HPV virus following a cut on the head, though it is unclear why they form due to their extreme rarity. A cutaneous horn is treatable by surgery. 

Related Stories
boook svgDo We Really Need 10,000 Steps Per Day To Be Healthy?
boook svgHuman Composting Now An Approved Funerary Practice In New York
boook svgThe First Person To See Sperm Wished He Could Unsee It

“Something like a horn has been coming out of her head for the last three years, which causes her unbearable pain. Many times she has shown it to the doctors, but this disease is beyond the understanding of the doctors here,” relatives of Mimiya Bai Kori told local media site New Indian

Advertisement

“The doctors here have advised us to visit top specialists in the city, but we are unable to do it because of financial compulsions.” 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • health,

  • horns

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Do We Really Need 10,000 Steps Per Day To Be Healthy?A woman's feet in trainers walking along a road
healthhealth

Do We Really Need 10,000 Steps Per Day To Be Healthy?

clockJan 3 2023
Human Composting Now An Approved Funerary Practice In New Yorkhuman composting
healthhealth

Human Composting Now An Approved Funerary Practice In New York

clockJan 3 2023
share91
The First Person To See Sperm Wished He Could Unsee Itdiscover sperm
healthmedicine

The First Person To See Sperm Wished He Could Unsee It

clockJan 3 2023
share42