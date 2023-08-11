Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why Is Russia Introducing Bison To Replace Extinct Woolly Mammoths?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Why Is Russia Introducing Bison To Replace Extinct Woolly Mammoths?

In an effort to slow down the effects of climate change, can the reintroduction of large herbivores make a difference?

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

share28Shares
A photo of a plains bison out on the landscape.

Plains bison are being introduced to the Arctic in the hope that they will help restore the ecosystem that was once home to woolly mammoths. Image credit: Joe Morris 917 via Shutterstock. 

Russian scientists have introduced 12 bison to the Russian Arctic in the hope they will restore the ancient ecosystem that was once maintained by woolly mammoths. In addition, the scientists involved hope these animals will help slow down the damage being caused by climate change. 

The bison (Bison bison bison – easy to remember), also known as plains bison and buffalos, were imported from a nursery in Denmark and traveled 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) by road to the Ingilor Nature Park, in the northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. The journey took three weeks, but before they can start to explore the 2.2 million acres (900,000 hectares) of land available to them, they have to undergo a month-long quarantine. Their health is being monitored by park employees. 

Advertisement

In May 2022, the leaders of the Pleistocene Park, a non-profit in Yakutia, approached the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area and proposed an exchange. The aim was for Ingilor Nature Park to send 14 of their existing muskox to Yakutia, while the Pleistocene Park would buy plains bison – four males and eight females – for Yamal. 

This may seem bizarre on the face of it, but it is built on a sound and inspiring idea. The director of the Pleistocene Park’s restoration project, Nikita Zimov, has been working to help rewild the Arctic with animals that either lived in the area during the last ice age or who could survive there now. It is hoped that the presence of large herbivores, like bison and muskox, will help restore lost ecosystems and mitigate climate change. 

boook svg

Related Stories

The Longest Living Animal On Earth Can Live For Over 2,000 Yearsarrow
NOAA Forecast Doubles Odds Of A Big Atlantic Hurricane Season In 2023arrow
Two New Types Of Mole Could Have Been Living Undetected For 3 Million Yearsarrow

Advertisement

“Buffalos easily adapt to the Arctic because, historically, it is their natural habitat, and they can take the role of mammoths, which became extinct 11,000 years ago,” the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area Department of Natural Resources and the Environment said in a statement

In addition, the appearance of these animals may help promote tourism and encourage visitors to understand the role herbivores play in shaping and maintaining landscapes and ecosystems.

“The proximity of the habitats of the plains bison and musk buffalo is expected to attract more tourists to this protected nature area in the Arctic and will also help bring to life the idea of creating an interactive site for people to get acquainted with and watch animals which lived in the late Pleistocene Epoch," the Yamal Government website states. This was a period “when, along with plains bison and musk buffalo, the tundra-steppe was inhabited by mammoths, the woolly rhinoceros and other representatives of megafauna,” the Yamal Government website reports.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Despite the idea being novel, the introduction of large fauna to the area may have unforeseen consequences. 

Advertisement

These are the concerns raised by Mary Edwards, an emerita professor of physical geography at the University of Southampton in the UK. "The Pleistocene ecosystem was treeless and had quite thick soils”, Edwards explained to LiveScience. “What you can see in geological sections of these kinds of landscapes is that, over time, they're storing soil carbon — it's frozen by the permafrost and it's basically a big carbon stack."

The worry is that animals could increase the loss of permafrost, leading to more water in the soil and a further loss of carbon. However, this is far from certain, and Edwards believes that there is certainly a case to be made for the introduction of large animals from the Pleistocene. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • animals,

  • Arctic,

  • bison,

  • rewild,

  • bison bison bison

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The Longest Living Animal On Earth Can Live For Over 2,000 Yearslongest living animal
natureanimals

The Longest Living Animal On Earth Can Live For Over 2,000 Years

clock11 hours ago
share72
NOAA Forecast Doubles Odds Of A Big Atlantic Hurricane Season In 2023Hurricane Florence on September 10, 2018, as seen from the ISS.
natureenvironment

NOAA Forecast Doubles Odds Of A Big Atlantic Hurricane Season In 2023

clock12 hours ago
share58
Two New Types Of Mole Could Have Been Living Undetected For 3 Million YearsMole appearing out of a hole. Head, nose and paws are visible on brown soil.
natureanimals

Two New Types Of Mole Could Have Been Living Undetected For 3 Million Years

clock14 hours ago
share160