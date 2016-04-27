Advertisement

Natureenvironment

Why Have Rivers In France Turned Vivid Green This Week?

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockApr 27 2016, 19:40 UTC
21 Why Have Rivers In France Turned Vivid Green This Week?
Agents Environmental

In towns across France, people woke up to their rivers beaming with a weird green glow on Monday, April 25. But this isn’t a belated St Patrick’s Day celebration or some "Simpsons"-esque radioactive gloop.

Advertisement

The rivers in 12 separate locations of France were dyed by Agents Environmental, an environmentalist group, who used the eye-grabbing color to display how easily and how far water pollution can spread.

“We used a colorant called fluorescein that’s totally harmless,” Yannick Pognart, environmental inspector and activist, told Le Local News. “It’s to show the path pollution takes in the water. It’s a strong visual, but it’s completely safe. The fish don’t even notice.”

Fluorescein is an organic compound that is commonly used to trace the flow of water and has many applications in the field of biomedical healthcare.

The fluorescein dye is harmless. Agents Environmental

Advertisement

The stunt coincides with France's domestic environment conferences, which started this week in Paris. These conferences come quickly on the tail of 174 nations signing the COP21 Paris Agreement on Friday, April 22.

The group also wanted to highlight the lack of funding and resources available to public services to address environmental issues.

“Right now, the environment is very 'à la mode', everyone knows the consequences and that it’s something very important,” Pognart added. “On the other hand, we have more and more missions and less and less means to accomplish these missions.”

Advertisement

 

 

Natureenvironment

  • green,

  • pollution,

  • environment,

  • France,

  • activism

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022