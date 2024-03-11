Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Which Is The Fastest Glacier In The Northern Hemisphere?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Which Is The Fastest Glacier In The Northern Hemisphere?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Which Is The Fastest Glacier In The Northern Hemisphere?

Greenland’s Ilulissat Icefjord has a need for speed, being among the fastest calving glaciers in the world.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

share1Shares
3 Humpback Whale dive near Ilulissat among icebergs.

Sermeq Kujalleq is of great importance in research dedicated to monitoring the health of our planet.

Image credit: Mathias Berlin/Shutterstock.com

This article first appeared in Issue 17 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS. 

Ilulissat Icefjord – the sea mouth of the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier – is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts some pretty impressive accolades. Located on the west coast of Greenland, it’s one of only a handful of glaciers that connects the Greenland ice sheet – a staggering dome in east-central Greenland that sits at over 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above sea level – with the ocean.

Advertisement

It might not look like a track star, but Sermeq Kujalleq is the fastest glacier in the Northern Hemisphere and one of the most active in the world. According to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, it calves over 35 cubic kilometers (8.4 cubic miles) of ice each year, producing 10 percent of Greenland’s total calf ice – contributing more than any other glacier outside of Antarctica.

Ice calving is when large chunks of ice are released from glaciers. When they calve into the sea, they eventually melt, contributing to sea level rise. This in turn releases fresh water into the ocean, altering its salinity, which can disrupt currents and influence global climate systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month. 

It’s not all bad, however, as ice calving also creates new habitats in the form of floating islands. Everything from walruses and seals to seabirds need these shelters, but as wildlife presenter Bertie Gregory’s Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2023 entry demonstrates, even sitting on a giant ice cube isn’t enough to protect you from killer whales.

Scientists are keenly interested in ice calving due to the far-reaching consequences it can have for the health of wildlife and the planet, which makes calving glaciers like that found at Ilulissat Icefjord of great significance. And while they are complicated, they are also staggeringly beautiful.

Advertisement

The ever-changing nature of the fjord means you never quite know what you’re going to witness in terms of icebergs, but the nearby town of Ilulissat (which actually means iceberg) is a great starting point for your adventures.

Ilulissat sits in the funkily named Disko Bay – or Disko Bugt, in Greenlandic – which is a hit with tourists and migrating whales alike. Humpback, minke, bowhead, pilot, and fin whales all regularly cruise through here, sometimes slipping through as dorsal fins just breaking the surface, or coming down with a slap as they breach.

Groovy, baby.

How to get there: You can get a direct flight to Ilulissat from Reykjavík, Iceland, during the summer, but in the winter you’ll need to travel via Kangerlussuaq or Nuuk, both Greenland.

Advertisement

CURIOUS magazine is a digital magazine from IFLScience featuring interviews, experts, deep dives, fun facts, news, book excerpts, and much more. Issue 20 is out now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • whales,

  • environment,

  • glaciers,

  • Greenland,

  • fjords,

  • iceberg calving

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Brazilian Wandering Spider: One Of The World's Most Venomous Spiders May Be Lurking In Your BananasBig hairy spider with ling legs and pale yellow hairs on a green leaf looking at the camera at night.
naturecreepy crawlies

Brazilian Wandering Spider: One Of The World's Most Venomous Spiders May Be Lurking In Your Bananas

clock49 minutes ago
Over 100 New Species Found In Deep Sea Canyon Off New Zealand's CoastA new species of deep-sea squid found in the Bounty Trough by the Ocean Census project.
natureanimals

Over 100 New Species Found In Deep Sea Canyon Off New Zealand's Coast

clock1 hour ago
Are There Mountains Still Being Formed Today?A photo of a mountain top peaking out above the clouds. The mountain top is wedge-shapes and covered in snow with a few patches of rock showing through. The sky behind is pale, illuminated by the morning light.
natureplanet earth

Are There Mountains Still Being Formed Today?

clock4 hours ago
share12