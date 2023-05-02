Advertisement

Where Is The Most Remote Location On Planet Earth?

There's remote and then there's Point Nemo.

Water meets clouds at the horizon

It's so remote that if you reached it, the nearest people to you would probably be the astronauts on the International Space Station. Image credit: Pavel Skopets/Shutterstock.com

Ringing phones, bills to pay, screaming kids – some days you need to get away. Not just a weekend break or a holiday, but as far away from humans as possible. RealLifeLore have created a video travel guide for doing just that.

Take the volcanic islands of Tristan Da Cunha in the South Atlantic Ocean, over 2,700 kilometers (1,600 miles) from South Africa. This is the most remote point on the globe which is inhabited by humans, albeit only 264 of them. Unfortunately, there's no airport there.

But if that’s still not good enough for you, head for Point Nemo. The Latin translation means “no one” and also references Jules Verne's Captain Nemo character. Nemo is a point in the vast open Pacific Ocean, 2,689 kilometers (1,671 miles) away from the nearest person – making it the most remote place on Earth. 

There's no land there, so you would most likely just have to sit in a dingy out on the endless sea. It's so remote that if you reached it, the nearest people to you would probably be the astronauts on the International Space Station, if they so happened to be above you at that time. Even shipping routes don’t cross over there. In fact, the fastest time any person has reached this point is 15 days, 10 hours, and 37 minutes. 

Bliss.

Check out the video for more:

An earlier version of this article was published in December 2016.

