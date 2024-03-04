Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Would It Take To Catch An Interstellar Visitor Like 'Oumuamua?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Would It Take To Catch An Interstellar Visitor Like 'Oumuamua?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

What Would It Take To Catch An Interstellar Visitor Like 'Oumuamua?

If we spot an interstellar object whizzing through the Solar system, could we send a spacecraft to catch up in time?

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Katy Evans
author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share23Shares
Artist's impression of Oumuamua, although it may more closely resemble its fellow interplanetary object Borisov

Artist's impression of Oumuamua outgassing with the Sun in the background.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and J. Olmsted and F. Summers (STScI)

A proposal has been published for a mission to send a spacecraft to study a future interstellar object passing through our Solar System. Although only two such objects have ever been detected with confidence, advances in surveillance systems mean that number is almost certain to shoot up very soon. Acknowledging that it will be a long time before we visit other star systems, a mission to accompany such an object as it leaves our vicinity could be our best chance to learn how our patch of space differs from everything beyond.

The gravitational forces of the larger planets occasionally throw comets and asteroids out of the Solar System, like spoilt children disposing of unwanted toys.  Modeling suggests there was a period almost 4 billion years ago when Jupiter and Saturn’s gravity combined to do this much more frequently, sending millions of Kuiper Belt objects into the great beyond.

Advertisement

If so, it is likely the same thing happens around other stars, and the galaxy is filled with icy wanderers, some of which randomly pass quite close to our Sun. We know of two such objects, comets 'Oumuamua and Borisov, that have been spotted passing through our Solar System before leavingBorisov appeared to be indistinguishable from one of our local comets, other than its orbit and high carbon monoxide concentration, but 'Oumuamua is clearly something else. It is likely 'Oumuamua will be a subject of fascination and wonder for centuries to come.

Inevitably then, astronomers want a closer look at the next visitor – and probably several after that. A justification for the merits of sending a spacecraft to catch up with such an object, and the practicalities of doing so, has now been published. Now it’s up to NASA to decide whether to make the idea a priority, and to Congress to fund it – unless another nation decides to get in first.

'Oumuamua was discovered in 2017 and it’s almost five years since Borisov was detected, but it's unlikely we will have to wait long to find other opportunities to encounter interstellar visitors. The Vera Rubin Observatory, scheduled to begin operations in 2025, is expected to allow us to find millions of objects in the outer Solar System, some of which will be visitors from elsewhere.

Just how many interstellar objects will be picked up this way is unclear, but there will almost certainly be some. Dr Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute and co-authors explored the likelihood that in the reasonably near future one will come close enough that a spacecraft could catch up with it to study at close range.

Advertisement

As the Principal Investigator for the New Horizons mission, Stern has more experience than almost anyone else when it comes to pointing spacecraft at distant balls of ice.

Any interstellar object must be traveling at great speed, otherwise it would get trapped in the Sun’s gravity well, making it easy to study. Nevertheless, Stern and colleagues show that a substantial pool can be expected to come near enough and be traveling slowly enough that they could be caught by a spacecraft with no advances in technology over those we have already launched.

The key need then will be to have a mission ready to go, either on Earth with an accompanying launch rocket, or in space. Modeling a likely range of speeds, the authors predict the likely time an interstellar object would spend within a radius of 10 AU (1.5 billion kilometers of the Sun, similar to Saturn’s orbit) is 770 days so there’d be no time to waste. 

Counter-intuitively, an Earth-based launch would allow us to intercept a larger proportion of the modeled paths, but only if we could get a craft ready to go into space within 30 days of detection. The authors describe this as an “unrealistically short period” since it would require “holding a planetary class launch vehicle ready for multiple years until a suitable target is found.”

Advertisement

Instead, the best option is to prepare the spacecraft and store it at L1, so even a gentle push would see it fall into Low Earth Orbit for a gravity assist, once a suitable target has been spotted. Unless we get quite lucky with the target, the craft would need to be able to boost its velocity through its own systems by 3 km per second. This is greater than, but comparable to, Cassini at 2.1 km/s, and therefore considered achievable if not overburdened with too many instruments.

The idea of catching up with an interstellar object has been explored before, but this work is far more detailed. Not only does it consider the practicality of getting close enough to study such an object, it also considers the most suitable instruments for such a job. One strong candidate, a mass spectrometer, would slow the mission down too much for the scientific value it would provide, the authors conclude. Other instruments that have proven useful on previous outer Solar System journeys would be unsuited to a target this small.

All told, the preparation of such a spacecraft and placing it in orbit, ready to go, would cost less than a billion dollars, the authors conclude. This puts it in a similar price range to projects such as the already launched Lucy and Psyche, and the delayed Venus missions Veritas and VenSAR.

The paper is open access in Planetary and Space Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Astronomy,

  • oumuamua,

  • interstellar visitor,

  • Comet Borisov,

  • Vera Rubin Observatory

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The World’s Biggest Space Rock Was Found – And Lost – In The Sahara In 1916. Did It Ever Exist?The Chinguetta meteorite famusly know a the "iron hill" was allegedly found in the Sahara in 2016.
spaceSpace and Physics

The World’s Biggest Space Rock Was Found – And Lost – In The Sahara In 1916. Did It Ever Exist?

clock1 hour ago
How To Tell The Difference Between Comets And AsteroidsComet Pons-Brooks as seen in February 2024. In March it is likely to become visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere
spaceAstronomy

How To Tell The Difference Between Comets And Asteroids

clock2 days ago
comments1
share130
Biggest Ever Black Hole Pair Weighs A Whopping 28 Billion Solar MassesArtist’s Impression of Heaviest Supermassive Binary Black Hole, showing the two as dark sphere amound a disk of bright gas. one is in the foregroun and the other further back
spaceAstronomy

Biggest Ever Black Hole Pair Weighs A Whopping 28 Billion Solar Masses

clock2 days ago
share71