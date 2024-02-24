Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Belt At The Edge Of The Solar System Is Larger Than We Thought

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Belt At The Edge Of The Solar System Is Larger Than We Thought

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

The Belt At The Edge Of The Solar System Is Larger Than We Thought

New observations suggest that the Kuiper Belt might extend even further out than we thought it did.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share20Shares
This artwork shows a section of Kuiper Belt, crowded with the icy cores of potential comets

Ok, the Kuiper belt is certainly not this busy – but it might be busier than previously thought!

Image Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

Beyond the orbits of the eight planets in our Solar System, several distant objects make up the Kuiper Belt. The extent of this region has been estimated based on the discovery of such objects – but new observations are implying that it goes further out than previously thought.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft visited the most famous Kuiper Belt Object (KBO), the dwarf planet Pluto. It then flew by a small KBO called Arrokoth, and is now traveling across the belt. One of its instruments, the Venetia Burney Student Dust Counter (SDC), measures levels of dust as the spacecraft travels.

Advertisement

Named after the person that named Pluto, the SDC was expected to see a drop in the amount of dust it picked up. The dust comes from collisions between KBOs, asteroids, and comets, as well as KBOs' bombardment from interstellar dust. Observations from Earth consider the belt to extend to 50 times the distance between Earth and the Sun (or one Astronomical Unit, AU). 

But New Horizons is at 55 AU, and it is still going strong.

The team's analysis suggests that the belt might go all the way to 80 AU or maybe even further, implying that KBOs might also extend further. If that is indeed the case, there are many undiscovered objects in the Kuiper Belt.

“New Horizons is making the first direct measurements of interplanetary dust far beyond Neptune and Pluto, so every observation could lead to a discovery,” lead author of the new study Alex Doner from the University of Colorado Boulder, who serves as SDC lead, said in a statement. “The idea that we might have detected an extended Kuiper Belt — with a whole new population of objects colliding and producing more dust – offers another clue in solving the mysteries of the solar system’s most distant regions.”

Advertisement

The team is not discounting alternatives – maybe the dust is being pushed by sunlight to more distant regions of the solar system, messing with the expected measurements. Or maybe New Horizons has encountered short-lived ice that is adding a temporary extra amount of dust when only little is present. It’s possible, but given the difficulties of finding KBOs, it's not surprising that we have not found a large population of them.

“These new scientific results from New Horizons may be the first time that any spacecraft has discovered a new population of bodies in our solar system,” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder. “I can’t wait to see how much farther out these elevated Kuiper Belt dust levels go.”

The results are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • solar system,

  • kuiper belt,

  • New Horizons,

  • Astronomy,

  • Kuiper Belt Object

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

This Very Important Mathematical Point Is Way Older Than We ThoughtThe number 637.142, each digit a different color on a white background, with labels on each decimal place
spacephysics

This Very Important Mathematical Point Is Way Older Than We Thought

clock1 hour ago
Hidden On Voyager's Golden Records Are The Ultimate Love NotesAmong all the sounds on the Golden Records are the brainwaves of Ann Druyan, thinking about being in love with Carl Sagan, the records' other creator.
spaceAstronomy

Hidden On Voyager's Golden Records Are The Ultimate Love Notes

clock18 hours ago
share93
US Makes History With Its First Moon Landing In Over 50 YearsOdysseus passes over the near side of the Moon following lunar orbit insertion on 21FEB2024.
spaceAstronomy

US Makes History With Its First Moon Landing In Over 50 Years

clockYesterday
share1.1k