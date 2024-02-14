Thank you!

What Happens During A Post-Mortem? Find Out In This "Living Autopsy"

What Happens During A Post-Mortem? Find Out In This "Living Autopsy"

Health and Medicine
PUBLISHED

What Happens During A Post-Mortem? Find Out In This "Living Autopsy"

Find out what happens after death from the comfort of your sofa (that you can also hide behind).

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

Edited by Laura Simmons
Horizontal view of identification of dead body

Autopsies can help to determine cause of death.

Image credit: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered what happens during an autopsy? We might think we have half an idea from crime dramas like Silent Witness, but what's the reality of a post-mortem?

As part of the "Living Autopsy" series of lectures, Dr Suzy Lishman CBE, consultant histopathologist at Peterborough City Hospital, UK, takes us through the process of an autopsy and reveals what we don't see on TV, from carefully examining the different organs of the body down to filling out the paperwork – all to figure out the cause of death.

Check out Dr Lishman's lecture above. If you're a bit squeamish, don't worry – there's no blood, body parts, or dead body. Only a live model who must have some sort of superpower in order to stay that quiet and that still for so long.

Credit: The Royal College of Pathologists

Health and Medicine
  death,

  autopsy,

  post mortem,

  pathology

  • pathology

