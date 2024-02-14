What Happens During A Post-Mortem? Find Out In This "Living Autopsy"

Have you ever wondered what happens during an autopsy? We might think we have half an idea from crime dramas like Silent Witness, but what's the reality of a post-mortem?

As part of the "Living Autopsy" series of lectures, Dr Suzy Lishman CBE, consultant histopathologist at Peterborough City Hospital, UK, takes us through the process of an autopsy and reveals what we don't see on TV, from carefully examining the different organs of the body down to filling out the paperwork – all to figure out the cause of death.

Advertisement Advertisement

Check out Dr Lishman's lecture above. If you're a bit squeamish, don't worry – there's no blood, body parts, or dead body. Only a live model who must have some sort of superpower in order to stay that quiet and that still for so long.

Credit: The Royal College of Pathologists