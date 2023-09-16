Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"What Are Those Red And Brown Spots You Sometimes See In Cracked Chicken Eggs?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

What Are Those Red And Brown Spots You Sometimes See In Cracked Chicken Eggs?

Read this article for an egg-splanation of the mystery spots.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Four eggs cracked into a stainless steel bowl make a face.

That's a crackin' smile.

Image credit: SamJonah/Shutterstock.com

Ever cracked open an egg, only to find a mysterious red or brown spot? Whilst the sight might be a bit off-putting, eggs with these spots can be perfectly safe to eat, and there’s a solid explanation for their appearance too.

Red and brown spots in eggs are usually either blood or meat spots. These spots aren’t particularly common; in commercially produced eggs, less than 1 percent of those laid have them. Those that do are often removed after “candling” a process in which a bright light is shone through an egg to highlight imperfections. However, some spotted eggs can slip through the cracks.

Advertisement

How are blood and meat spots formed?

Both types of spots can occur during the egg formation process.

Blood spots can form during ovulation, either in the ovary itself or in the tube between a chicken’s ovary and uterus, called the oviduct. Eggs begin forming in fluid-filled sacs, known as follicles, within the ovary; follicles have a dense network of blood vessels. 

boook svg

Related Stories

First Look: Ocean Explorers Rediscover Long-Lost Japanese WWII Vessel Akagi 18,000 Feet Below Oceanarrow
Is It Really Safe To Feed Your Cat A Vegan Diet?arrow
407-Million-Year-Old Bacteria Were Among The First Organisms to Colonize Landarrow

These vessels can bleed when the follicle ruptures to release the egg, and the blood that leaks out can adhere to the surface of the egg yolk – this is why blood spots are usually found on the yolk. However, blood spots can occasionally be found in the egg white when bleeding occurs in the oviduct.

Meat spots, on the other hand, are made up of tissue picked up by the egg whilst passing through the oviduct and so are usually found in the egg white. Although they are usually brown, they can also be red or white. As blood can turn brown because of oxidation, blood spots can sometimes be mistaken for meat spots.

Why do they occur?

There are a number of factors that could contribute to the formation of a blood or meat spot. Research has found that hen age, nutrition, the environment they live in, and genetics can all play a part.

For example, studies have identified that a lack of vitamin A in their diets increases the likelihood of hens laying eggs with blood spots. It’s also thought that stressful environments, either due to loud noise, the presence of infectious bacteria or viruses, or temperature changes can also lead to an increased incidence of spots.

Are they safe to eat?

According to the Egg Safety Center, eggs with blood or meat spots are perfectly safe to eat, as long as the egg is properly cooked. If their appearance is still making you feel a bit queasy, because the egg is safe to consume, spots can also simply be removed.

In other words, it’s fine to egg-nore them and carry on making that omelet.

Advertisement

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • chickens,

  • eggs,

  • ovulation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

First Look: Ocean Explorers Rediscover Long-Lost Japanese WWII Vessel Akagi 18,000 Feet Below OceanWWII Vessel Akagi 18,000 Feet Below Ocean
natureenvironment

First Look: Ocean Explorers Rediscover Long-Lost Japanese WWII Vessel Akagi 18,000 Feet Below Ocean

clock4 hours ago
share48
Is It Really Safe To Feed Your Cat A Vegan Diet?Cat looking at an apple.
natureanimals

Is It Really Safe To Feed Your Cat A Vegan Diet?

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share580
407-Million-Year-Old Bacteria Were Among The First Organisms to Colonize LandDrone aerial image of murky glacial melt water entering a fjord in northeast Greenland at a coastal delta.
natureNature

407-Million-Year-Old Bacteria Were Among The First Organisms to Colonize Land

clock5 hours ago
share61