We Regret To Inform You The Sexy "Magumbo Hornet" Is Back

Hi everybody, as is traditional, IFLScience is here to ruin a fun Internet post with a spot of science. Today it is the turn of the so-called "magumbo hornet", which has resurfaced on Twitter.

On Sunday, Twitter user albert12798 claimed that a "bee" had just landed on his window. The post went viral for reasons that will become obvious with a quick glance. For those that can't view the picture, it is because the insect appears to have large green breasts pressed up against the glass.

The image stirred up some unusual feelings in Twitter users, though not as weird as when the image last surfaced and much of the world was stir crazy due to lockdown.

OK, you've had your fun, now it's time to ruin it. [Rolls up newspaper to hit the Internet on the nose] no, hornets do not have breasts. Bad Internet.

Insects, reptiles, and amphibians do not have breasts, which are sort of a mammal exclusive, as many mammals nurse their young. Other animals do not, hence why you've never seen an alligator with a nipple. There's a reason why they're called "mammary" glands after all.

In fact, despite what cartoons have implied over the years, humans are the only animal on Earth that has developed breasts that remain there permanently. All other mammals temporarily develop breasts while nursing or ovulating, before they disappear again.

The "boo-bee", "cardi-bee" or "magumbo hornet" as it has been dubbed is merely the result of a Photoshop "battle" on Reddit. For the battle people were asked to photoshop an ordinary picture of a wasp on a window, with one creative and/or horny member of the Reddit community deciding to add in breasts. A few out-of-context posts ater, and people are lusting after wasps, as is the way of the Internet.